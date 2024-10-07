News
Home  » News » ﻿India, Maldives ink currency swap agreement

﻿India, Maldives ink currency swap agreement

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 07, 2024 16:37 IST
Seeking to strengthen bilateral ties, India and the Maldives on Monday inked a currency swap agreement, a move that would help the archipelago nation overcome foreign exchange reserve issues.

IMAGE: Prim Minister Narendra Modi meets Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi on October 7, 2024. Photograph: Press Information Bureau of India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visiting Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu also launched Rupay card in the Maldives, inaugurated the new runway at the Hanimadhoo International airport and agreed to further strengthen bilateral relations that had hit a rocky patch last year.

Muizzu, who is on a four-day state visit, held talks with Prime Minister Modi at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

 

After the talks, India also handed over 700 social housing units to the Maldives built under the EXIM Bank's buyer's credit facilities.

"Today, we have inaugurated the redeveloped Hanimaadhoo Airport. Now, the Greater Male Connectivity Project will also be expedited. We will also support the development of a new commercial port in Thilafushi," Modi told reporters in New Delhi with Muizzu by his side.

Modi said India and Maldives have decided to initiate discussion on the Free Trade Agreement to further strengthen economic ties.

The prime minister described Maldives as a 'close friend' which had an important position in India's neighbourhood policy and SAGAR vision.

"India has always fulfilled the responsibilities of a neighbour. Today, we have taken up the vision of a comprehensive economic and maritime security partnership to give our mutual cooperation a strategic direction," Modi said.

Earlier, Muizzu was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhawan by President Droupadi Murmu. Prime Minister Modi was also present on the occasion.

Muizzu was given a tri-services guard of honour before he drove down the Rajghat to offer his respects at the memorial to Mahatma Gandhi.

The ties between India and the Maldives came under severe strain since Muizzu, known for his pro-China leanings, took charge of the top office in November.

Muizzu won the presidential election last year on the 'India out' campaign and asked New Delhi to withdraw its military personnel posted in the archipelago nation by May this year.

The bilateral ties also hit a rocky patch when Maldivian ministers were critical of Modi. However, Muizzu has since toned down his anti-India stance and even sacked ministers who were critical of the Indian prime minister.

As the Maldives was grappling with a serious economic downturn, India has decided to extend vital budgetary support to the Maldives government with the rollover of a $50 million Treasury Bill for another year.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
