Modi attends Christmas morning service at Delhi Church

Modi attends Christmas morning service at Delhi Church

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read
December 25, 2025 12:34 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attended a Christmas morning service at the Cathedral Church of the Redemption in New Delhi along with a large congregation of Christians of Delhi and north India.

IMAGES: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Christmas morning service at the Cathedral Church of the Redemption, in New Delhi on Thursday. Photographs: Courtesy @narendramodi/X

The service included prayers, carols, hymns and a special prayer for the prime minister by Rt. Rev. Dr. Paul Swarup, the Bishop of Delhi.

'Attended the Christmas morning service at The Cathedral Church of the Redemption in Delhi. The service reflected the timeless message of love, peace and compassion. May the spirit of Christmas inspire harmony and goodwill in our society,' Modi said in a post on X.

 

Earlier, the prime minister greeted citizens on Christmas.

'Wishing everyone a joyous Christmas filled with peace, compassion and hope. May the teachings of Jesus Christ strengthen harmony in our society,' he said in another post on X.

Over the last few years, Modi has been regularly attending programmes connected with the Christian community.

During Easter in 2023, he attended a programme at the Sacred Heart Cathedral, Delhi.

On Christmas in 2023, he hosted a programme at his residence 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi.

In 2024, he attended a dinner at the residence of Minister George Kurian and also a programme hosted by the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India.

This shows a regular engagement with the community, sources said.

Meanwhile, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan also greeted people on Christmas.

'Wishing everyone a joyous Christmas, overflowing with hope, love, and kindness. May Christ's message inspire us to build stronger, more caring communities, and may his teachings strengthen our bonds and promote lasting peace,' he wrote on X.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
