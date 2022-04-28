News
Rediff.com  » News » Modi asks ministers to scrap redundant laws

Modi asks ministers to scrap redundant laws

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
April 28, 2022 00:42 IST
Underlining that running a government is a collective responsibility, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday suggested to the members of his council of ministers that they should have comprehensive knowledge of governance issues going beyond their respective ministries, sources said.

Modi also suggested them to identify redundant laws in their respective ministries and move towards scrapping them, the sources said, adding he asked them to take all necessary steps to ensure the delivery of government schemes on the ground.

 

In line with the government's reform agenda, several presentations including on rationalisation of autonomous bodies and decriminalisation of certain minor offences were made by senior bureaucrats in the Union Council of Ministers' meeting chaired by Prime Minister Modi.

In total, five presentations were made in the meeting which lasted for nearly four hours.

The topics of the presentation included 75 'Amrit Sarovars' in every district, implementation of 2022-23 budget announcements, rationalisation of autonomous bodies, decriminalisation of offences and capacity building commission, the sources said.

Prime Minister Modi specifically told the ministers that the budget allocated to their respective ministries should be fully utilized, while ensuring the last-mile delivery of government scheme, the sources said.

Modi told the ministers that they should have comprehensive knowledge about issues relate to governance and policy, going beyond their respective ministries, they said.

In the meeting, the prime minister also suggested to the ministers that they should meet once in six weeks to discuss governance issues, the sources added.

The Amrit Sarovar initiative is a part of the government's water conservation measures. Under this programme, 75 water bodies will be developed and rejuvenated in each district to mark ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', to celebrate the 75th year of the country's independence.

The government has been taking several measures to rationalise autonomous bodies alongwith decriminalising minor offences which are no more relevant.

SEE: PM, ministers practise 'social distancing'
'PM announced farm laws move without a Cabinet meet'
Modi Must Fix His Problems With The States
Umran's heroics in vain as Gujarat clinch stunning win
Temperature in parts of Delhi may jump to 46 degrees C
Slater shifted to mental health hospital
Terrorist killed, soldier hurt in Pulwama encounter
The War Against Coronavirus

PM holds meetings with ministers to review their work

Modi holds 2 meetings on Ukraine, deputes 4 ministers

