Mobile phone flung at Modi during Mysuru roadshow, police say no ill-intention

Mobile phone flung at Modi during Mysuru roadshow, police say no ill-intention

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
April 30, 2023 23:25 IST
A mobile phone was thrown towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was holding a roadshow standing on a specially designed vehicle, as part of campaigning for the May 10 assembly elections, the police said.

IMAGE: screen grab taken from video of a mobile phone being thrown towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi during roadshow in Mysuru, Karnataka, April 30, 2023. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

The phone was hurled out of "excitement" by a woman Bharatiya Janata Party worker who had no "ill-intention", according to police.

 

The phone landing on the bonnet of the vehicle after it was flung at the vehicle did not go unnoticed by the Prime Minister who indicated about the object to the Special Protection Group  sleuths who were accompanying him.

"The prime minister was under the protection of the SPG. The lady (whose phone fell on PM's vehicle) was a BJP worker. The SPG people returned it to her later," Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Alok Kumar told PTI.

"In the excitement (of the event), it was thrown and she had no (ill) intention but we are trying to trace the lady because the phone was handed over to her by the SPG sleuths," he added.

The incident happened when Modi, flanked by Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha and former ministers KS Eshwarappa and SA Ramadas, was waving at people who gathered in large numbers on both sides of the roads.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
