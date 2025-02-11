Mob attacks Mysuru police station over social media post

Angered by a social media post posted by a man, a mob gathered near a police station in Mysuru and damaged several vehicles, demanding that the accused be handed over to them, police said on Tuesday.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Tension prevailed at the Udayagiri police station in Mysuru late on Monday.

According to the police, the man accused of posting provocative religious content on social media was held in lockup at Udayagiri police station.

The mob gathered near the police station, demanding that the accused be handed over to them.

When the police refused, the situation turned violent. The vandals attempted to storm the police station to take the the accused in their possession.

The situation was brought under control after police fired tear gas and resorted to a baton charge to disperse the mob.

Senior police officers, including Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) R Hitendra and Mysuru Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, rushed to the scene to assess the situation and maintain law and order.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Hitendra said, "Yesterday, a man was arrested for a derogatory social media post. The police took him into custody, but the mob demanded that he be handed over to them. We used force to disperse them. The mob pelted stones, damaged vehicles, and injured a few policemen, but no one is in critical condition."

He added that the police have registered a case and will review video footage to identify those involved in the violence and take legal action against them.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Home Minister G Parameshwara said the social media post had enraged a community, leading to stone pelting and damage to vehicles.

"The situation is now under control. I have directed the police to arrest the accused," he said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party accused the police of being 'soft' on the mob and claimed that the violence was a result of 'appeasement politics'.

"Though the accused was arrested, fanatic elements brought bags of stones and hurled them at the police," Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, R Ashoka, told reporters in Bengaluru.

He alleged that the government's decision to withdraw cases against the accused in the Hubballi riot case had emboldened fanatic elements to act with impunity.