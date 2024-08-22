News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » FIR against Hindu seer for remarks on Prophet

FIR against Hindu seer for remarks on Prophet

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: August 22, 2024 11:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

An FIR was registered in Pune against Hindu religious leader Ramgiri Maharaj over his alleged objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammad and Islam, police said on Wednesday.

The case was registered at Khadak police station under the relevant section of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita on a complaint lodged by one Shoeb Shaikh, an official said.

The FIR stated that Maharaj deliberately made objectionable remarks to create a rift in the society and cause riots.

 

"We have registered a complaint under sections under BNS section 302 (uttering words with intent to wound religious feelings), 192 (provocation with intent to cause riot) and others," the official said.

Multiple FIRs have already been registered against the Hindu seer in various cities across Maharashtra.

Maharaj allegedly commented on Islam and Prophet Mohammad during a religious event in Nashik district, police had said.

Amid protests, the seer claimed his remarks concerned the atrocities being committed against Hindus in Bangladesh.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Remarks on Prophet Mohammed have crossed red line'
'Remarks on Prophet Mohammed have crossed red line'
'Zakir Naik said same thing': Raj Thackeray backs Nupur
'Zakir Naik said same thing': Raj Thackeray backs Nupur
MLA who made anti-Prophet remarks gets BJP ticket
MLA who made anti-Prophet remarks gets BJP ticket
Hard Choice Modi Must Make
Hard Choice Modi Must Make
'At Times, Life Has Better Plans For You'
'At Times, Life Has Better Plans For You'
Thar ROXX Launch: A Night to Remember
Thar ROXX Launch: A Night to Remember
Pujara's Sussex stint ends as club retains Hughes
Pujara's Sussex stint ends as club retains Hughes

More like this

Tension in Maha city over remark against Prophet

Tension in Maha city over remark against Prophet

India Is Paying The Price For Politics Of Hate

India Is Paying The Price For Politics Of Hate

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances