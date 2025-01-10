HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Mistakes happen, I'm also a human: Modi in his 1st podcast

Source: PTI
January 10, 2025 14:21 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recorded his first podcast, which is likely to be released on Friday.

A screen grab from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first podcastPhotograph: @nikhilkamathcio/X

In the trailer released by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, who hosts the podcast, Modi recalls that in a speech as Gujarat chief minister, he said that mistakes happen and he too can make some.

"I am also a human not god," the prime minister said in the trailer.

 

The prime minister also advocates for good people to enter politics, stressing that they should come with a mission, not ambition.

Sharing the trailer on X, Modi said, "I hope you all enjoy this as much as we enjoyed creating it for you!"

WATCH: Modi makes podcast debut

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
