Satish Kaushik's wife dismisses Rs 15 cr angle in his death

While the film fraternity and fans continue to mourn Satish Kaushik, the controversy over the veteran actor's death does not seem to be ending anytime soon.

IMAGE: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sand art of Bollywood actor-director Satish Chandra Kaushik as a tribute to him, in Puri on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The actor died at 66 following a cardiac arrest in Delhi on Wednesday late night.

Kaushik attended a Holi party, held at the Delhi farmhouse of businessman Vikas Malu where, at midnight, he complained of chest pain and was taken to a Gurugram hospital.

In connection with Satish Kaushik's death, the farmhouse owner Vikas Malu's second wife Saanvi Malu has levelled serious accusations against her husband, claiming his role in the death of the actor.

Saanvi Malu has also complained to the police in the matter, after which the Delhi Police has initiated an inquiry into the allegations.

She alleged that Satish Kaushik and Vikas Malu had business links and there was a monetary dispute between the two.

'In actor Satish Kaushik's death case, an inquiry has been initiated into allegations of foul play levelled by a woman (wife of one Vikas Malu). An inspector-level officer from the South West district has been asked to probe the entire matter. The woman will be called by police to record her statement,' Delhi Police told ANI in a statement.

Now, Satish Kaushik's wife Shashi reacted strongly to the allegations made by Malu's wife.

Shashi Kaushik said the actor had visited Delhi to take part in Holi celebrations.

She refuted the claims of financial transactions made by Malu's wife.

She has asked Saanvi Malu to withdraw the case.

In an interview with ABP News, Shashi Kaushik said her husband had gone to Delhi to attend the Holi party.

She said Satish and Vikas were good friends and they would never fight.

Shashi said Malu is 'very rich', so there will be no situation where he needs money from Satish.

She said the allegations of money transactions are baseless.

Shashi said that the post-mortem report has confirmed that the late actor had 98 per cent blockage in his arteries and no drug was found in his sample.

Shashi further questioned the motives of Saanvi, saying the Delhi Police has verified everything but she does not understand how Malu's wife is claiming that the actor was drugged and killed.

"I do not understand why she is trying to defame my husband after his demise. She has some agenda, maybe because she wants money from her husband and she is now involving Satish into this," Shashi told ABP News.

Saanvi alleged that Satish and her husband had business links and there was a monetary dispute between the two.