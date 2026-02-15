HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Missing Indian student found dead in California

Missing Indian student found dead in California

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 15, 2026 10:00 IST

Saketh Sreenivasaiah, an Indian student missing from the University of California, Berkeley, has been found dead, prompting the Indian Consulate in San Francisco to offer support to his family.

Photograph: Saketh Sreenivasaiah on LinkedIn

Key Points

  • Saketh Sreenivasaiah, a 22-year-old Indian student at UC Berkeley, was found dead after being reported missing.
  • The Indian Consulate in San Francisco confirmed the recovery of Sreenivasaiah's body and is providing assistance to his family.
  • Sreenivasaiah's backpack, containing his passport and laptop, was found in the Park Hills neighborhood.
  • Local authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding Sreenivasaiah's death.

A 22-year-old Indian postgraduate student who went missing in the United States less than a week ago has been found dead, the Indian mission in San Francisco has said.

Saketh Sreenivasaiah, a student at the University of California, Berkeley, hailing from Karnataka, had been missing since Monday.

 

In an X post on Saturday, the Indian Consulate in San Francisco confirmed the recovery of his body.

"The Consulate deeply regrets to inform that local police have confirmed the recovery of the body of the missing Indian student, Saketh Sreenivasaiah," it said.

Extending condolences to his loved ones, the Consulate said it 'stands ready to provide all necessary assistance to the family, including coordination with local authorities and arrangements for the repatriation of mortal remains to India at the earliest'.

'Our consular officers are in direct contact with the family and will support them with all required formalities and services,' it added.

Sreenivasaiah was enrolled in the Master of Science programme at the University of California, Berkeley.

His backpack, with his passport and laptop, was found on a doorstep in the Park Hills neighbourhood, The Berkeley Scanner news portal had reported.

Earlier, local police had urged anyone with information about Sreenivasaiah to notify local law enforcement.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
