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Home  » News » Search Ends in Tragedy: Missing Girl Found Dead Near Manipur Relief Camp

Search Ends in Tragedy: Missing Girl Found Dead Near Manipur Relief Camp

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

April 06, 2026 15:26 IST

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A seven-year-old girl displaced by ethnic violence in Manipur was tragically found dead near a relief camp, prompting a police investigation and raising concerns about safety in displacement areas.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A seven-year-old girl, displaced by ethnic violence in Manipur, was found dead after going missing.
  • The girl's body was discovered near the Akampat relief camp in Imphal West district.
  • Police have launched an investigation and detained a man from the same relief camp for questioning.
  • The girl had been missing since Saturday evening, prompting a search by authorities.

A girl who was missing since April 4 was found dead in Imphal West district on Monday, police said.

The seven-year-old girl who originally hailed from Moreh in Tengnoupal district was staying at Akampat relief camp after ethnic violence broke out in the state in May 2023.

 

She had gone missing on Saturday evening at around 7.30 pm. Police recovered her body underneath a bridge at Singjamei in the early hours of Monday, a few metres from the relief camp.

Police also picked up a man staying at the same relief camp in connection with the incident for questioning.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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