Missed IAF Show? See It Here!

Daring maneuvers and breathtaking formations were on display at Mumbai's Marine Drive courtesy the Indian Air Force.

A display that every Mumbaiker who saw it this past weekend will treasure all her/his life.

Traveling by car to 'town' -- as Mumbaikars refer to south Mumbai -- from my home in Borivali at the north western tip of the city was out of the question as there would be no place to park anywhere near Marine Drive.

So the train it was.

Taking a Western Railway train at 10:40 am on Sunday from Borivali, which was an hour's journey to the final stop Churchgate, was a startling experience.

Packed trains on a Sunday morning! The AC train included. It looked like everyone was headed to Marine Drive for the air show.

The five minute walk from Churchgate station to Marine Drive had multiple barricades put up by the Mumbai police who ensured that no untoward incident took place.

This was not a normal crowd. And the cops had their hands full.

But so good was the show that not even one individual in the crowd complained about any inconvenience.

Deafening sounds began to reverbrate over the skyline and everyone turned their gaze towards the sea.

The Surya Kirans -- the IAF's aerobatic unit in their Hawk MK 132 aircraft -- zoomed overhead creating an orange streak which brightened the dull afternoon sky.

The Surya Kiran's maneuvers thrilled everyone present.

See the video to experience the thrill of the spectacular conclusion to the air show.

IAF helicopters perform maneuvers.

A big salute to the IAF from every Mumbaikar who watched the air show.

Thank you for giving us memories of a lifetime.