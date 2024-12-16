News
Home  » News » Minor girl charged with killing 80-year-old Indian origin man in UK

Minor girl charged with killing 80-year-old Indian origin man in UK

By Aditi Khanna
December 16, 2024 19:13 IST
A 12-year-old girl on Monday became the second person to be charged in connection with the killing of 80-year-old Bhim Sen Kohli, who died following an assault while out walking his dog in a park near Leicester, eastern England, in September.

Image used for representational purposes only.Photograph: John Sibley/Reuters

The Leicestershire police said the girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons due to being a minor, appeared at Leicester Youth Court sitting at Leicester magistrates' court charged with manslaughter.

A 15-year-old boy, then aged 14, arrested following the fatal assault and charged with Kohli's murder remains in custody.

"A 12-year-old girl has been charged following the death of Bhim Kohli in September. The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with manslaughter," the police said.

 

Five children aged 12-14 years were arrested following the death of Kohli in hospital on September 2. Kohli's family had released a statement via the police at the time to say they were heartbroken and struggling to cope with the loss of a loving and caring person.

"Bhim was a loving husband, dad and grandad. He was also a son, brother and uncle. He adored his grandkids with all his heart and loved spending time with them. He really was such a loving, caring person whose life was centred around his family," the statement said.

A post-mortem examination carried out after his death in hospital following the attack at Franklin Park in Braunstone Town confirmed the cause of death as a neck injury, while further tests were to be carried out.

"The circumstances surrounding Mr Kohli's death are extremely tragic and upsetting not only for his family and friends but also the wider community, Detective Inspector Emma Matts, Senior Investigating Officer at Leicestershire Police, said at the time.

Now that suspects have been charged in the case, further details in the case will be restricted to prevent any interventions that may prejudice a murder trial.

Aditi Khanna in London
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
