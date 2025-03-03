HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Minor boy among 3 more held for harassing Union minister Khadse's daughter

Minor boy among 3 more held for harassing Union minister Khadse's daughter

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 03, 2025 19:35 IST

x

The Jalgaon police on Monday arrested two more men and detained a minor boy in connection with the harassment of Union minister Raksha Khadse's daughter and some of her friends, an official said.

IMAGE: BJP MP Raksha Khadse speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session in New Delhi, February 3, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo/Sansad TV

With this, four persons have been apprehended so far in the case.

Seven persons have been named in the FIR, registered on the complaint of Khadse at Muktainagar police station in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district in connection with the incident that occurred at Sant Muktai Yatra in Kothali village there on February 28 night.

 

One person, Kiran Mali, was nabbed earlier, while the Jalgaon police arrested two more others -- Aniket Bhoyi and Anuj Patil -- and also apprehended a minor boy on Monday, the official from Muktainagar police station said.

Efforts were on to nab the other accused, he said.

The seven have been charged with stalking and other offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, while Information Technology Act provisions have been invoked since they tried to take pictures and videos of the girls without permission, according to the police.

During the probe, the police found the accused allegedly misbehaved with several girls and even clashed with the bodyguards accompanying them.

A 17-year-old girl had made a complaint, and the bodyguards named the seven accused.

Talking to reporters on Sunday, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Khadse said, "I was in Gujarat, so my daughter called me to ask for permission to go. I asked her to take a guard and two to three staff members along. My daughter and her friends were followed and pushed, and their photos and videos were taken. When my staff objected, the boys resorted to unruly behaviour, and a mob of 30 to 40 people gathered."

Khadse said when she returned home on Sunday morning, her daughter told her that the same group had misbehaved with her on February 24 at a public event.

"It is unfortunate. If such things happen to an MP or Union minister's daughter, imagine what common people have to go through," she said.

Khadse said some locals in Muktainagar told her that this group harassed girls on their way to school.

"I have spoken to the chief minister and the deputy superintendent of police," she said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday assured strict action in the case.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Union minister's daughter harassed at event in Jalgaon
Union minister's daughter harassed at event in Jalgaon
'Cold war': BJP leader holds public meet in Shinde's turf
'Cold war': BJP leader holds public meet in Shinde's turf
Fadnavis-Shinde 'cold war' talks hot up in Maharashtra
Fadnavis-Shinde 'cold war' talks hot up in Maharashtra
Another rebuff? Shinde left out of Maha disaster agency
Another rebuff? Shinde left out of Maha disaster agency
Who's Fadnavis Aiming At?
Who's Fadnavis Aiming At?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

World Dosa Day: 8 Flippin Good Dosa Recipes

webstory image 2

8 Ways Turmeric Can Be Life-Changing

webstory image 3

8 Iconic Bakeries Of Mumbai

VIDEOS

Srinagar Heritage Festival: Reviving cultural heritage of J-K1:08

Srinagar Heritage Festival: Reviving cultural heritage of...

Giorgia Andriani's super hot gym look!1:07

Giorgia Andriani's super hot gym look!

Palak Tiwari slays the airport look!1:04

Palak Tiwari slays the airport look!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD