HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Who's Fadnavis Aiming At?

Who's Fadnavis Aiming At?

By REDIFF NEWS
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 07, 2025 14:09 IST

x

Is Deputy CM Ajit Pawar giving the CM shooting lessons?

All photographs: ANI Photo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar visited Pune on February 6 for the inauguration of multiple development projects.

Their visit began with the foundation stone laying of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate to enhance law enforcement infrastructure.

Later, they visited the Nibe Group facility in Chakan, where they inspected AK-47 rifles during a demonstration.

At Nibe, Pawar told the assembled media: 'Give proper news about Mahayuti, or the two of us will eliminate everyone.'

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Trouble Brewing Between Shinde, Fadnavis?
Trouble Brewing Between Shinde, Fadnavis?
'Modiji Has Tamed The People Of India'
'Modiji Has Tamed The People Of India'
'EC Can Shut Mouths Once And For All'
'EC Can Shut Mouths Once And For All'
'Hindutva Tsunami Has Swept Maharashtra'
'Hindutva Tsunami Has Swept Maharashtra'
'Something Fishy About Election Results'
'Something Fishy About Election Results'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Valentine Gifts For Tech-Savvy Couples

webstory image 2

Alia Bhatt's 8 Fab Style Tips

webstory image 3

The Actor Who Is Richer Than Salman

VIDEOS

Z-Morh Tunnel transforms Sonamarg into year-round tourist desination6:33

Z-Morh Tunnel transforms Sonamarg into year-round tourist...

A large flock of migratory Rosy Starling birds seen in Thoothukudi1:03

A large flock of migratory Rosy Starling birds seen in...

Why did Palak Tiwari snub the paps0:28

Why did Palak Tiwari snub the paps

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD