Who's Fadnavis Aiming At?

Is Deputy CM Ajit Pawar giving the CM shooting lessons?
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar visited Pune on February 6 for the inauguration of multiple development projects.
Their visit began with the foundation stone laying of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate to enhance law enforcement infrastructure.
Later, they visited the Nibe Group facility in Chakan, where they inspected AK-47 rifles during a demonstration.
At Nibe, Pawar told the assembled media: 'Give proper news about Mahayuti, or the two of us will eliminate everyone.'
