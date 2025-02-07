Who's Fadnavis Aiming At?

Is Deputy CM Ajit Pawar giving the CM shooting lessons?

All photographs: ANI Photo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar visited Pune on February 6 for the inauguration of multiple development projects.

Their visit began with the foundation stone laying of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate to enhance law enforcement infrastructure.

Later, they visited the Nibe Group facility in Chakan, where they inspected AK-47 rifles during a demonstration.

At Nibe, Pawar told the assembled media: 'Give proper news about Mahayuti, or the two of us will eliminate everyone.'

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

