HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Modi-led Cabinet clears Union Budget 2025-26

Modi-led Cabinet clears Union Budget 2025-26

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 01, 2025 11:23 IST

x

The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday approved the Union Budget 2025-26.

IMAGE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman poses with a digital tablet enclosed in a traditional 'bahi-khata' ahead of the annual budget presentation in the parliament, in New Delhi, February 1, 2025. Photograph: Altaf Hussain/Reuters

Following this, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her eighth record Budget in the Lok Sabha that comes in the backdrop of growth slowing down to four-year-low of 6.4 per cent and clamour for tax relief amid moderation in consumption.

 

This is the second Budget of the BJP-led NDA government in its third term in office.

Sitharaman had in her first Budget in 2019 replaced the leather briefcase -- which was in use for decades for carrying Budget documents -- with a traditional 'bahi-khata' wrapped in red cloth. Like in the past three years, this year's Budget would also be in paperless form.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

The story behind Nirmala's sari
The story behind Nirmala's sari
FM carries tablet wrapped in 'bahi khata' for 6th year
FM carries tablet wrapped in 'bahi khata' for 6th year
The Big Budget Quiz
The Big Budget Quiz
'They Accept Any Job Because...'
'They Accept Any Job Because...'
Folks, The State Of The Indian Economy
Folks, The State Of The Indian Economy

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

How to Protect Your Lungs From Poor AQI

webstory image 2

Nothing Phone 3a Series Coming In March

webstory image 3

8 Tasty, Wholesome Recipes With Cabbage

VIDEOS

Trump steps down from Air Force One, arrives in Florida2:13

Trump steps down from Air Force One, arrives in Florida

Budget 2025: FM Sitharaman meets President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan1:17

Budget 2025: FM Sitharaman meets President Murmu at...

Virat Kohli lookalikes grab eyeballs among massive crowds3:19

Virat Kohli lookalikes grab eyeballs among massive crowds

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD