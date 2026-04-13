HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Virendra Kumar Demands Action in Tarun Khatik Case

Virendra Kumar Demands Action in Tarun Khatik Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 13, 2026 19:27 IST

Following the tragic death of Tarun Khatik in Uttam Nagar, Union Minister Virendra Kumar has stepped in, ordering officials to ensure swift and time-bound justice for the grieving family.

Key Points

  • Union Minister Virendra Kumar intervened in the Tarun Khatik murder case, directing officials to ensure swift justice.
  • The minister met with the victim's parents, promising support at both central and state levels.
  • The case involves a clash in Uttam Nagar's JJ Colony that resulted in the death of 26-year-old Tarun Khatik.
  • Instructions were given to Delhi government officials to take swift action for the victim's family through the Social Justice Department.

Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar on Monday directed officials to ensure swift and time-bound justice for the family in the case of youth Tarun Khatik who was killed in the national capital's Uttam Nagar.

Tarun, 26, was killed in a clash between his family and their neighbours in the JJ Colony area in Uttam Nagar on Holi on March 4. The clash broke out after water from a balloon thrown by a girl from Tarun's family splashed on a woman from his neighbour's family, according to police.

 

In a post on X, Kumar said that he met the parents of Tarun a few days ago and assured them that efforts will be made to ensure justice.

"I met the parents of Tarun Khatik, who was killed by anti-social elements in Uttam Nagar a few days ago. The parents of the deceased spoke about ensuring proper justice for the family. I assured the bereaved family that efforts will be made at both the central and state levels to ensure full empathy and appropriate justice," he said.

Minister's Actions and Directives

He said that a meeting in this regard was held at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre (DAIC), Janpath, on Monday with senior officials of the Delhi government's Social Justice Department, local administration and the Delhi Police.

"After a discussion with Delhi Government's Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh, instructions were given to the officials present in the meeting to take swift and appropriate action in a time-bound manner for the family of the deceased Tarun through the Delhi Government's Social Justice Department," he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

VHP Calls for Stringent Action in Uttam Nagar Holi Clash Death
VHP Calls for Stringent Action in Uttam Nagar Holi Clash Death
Trinamool leader arrested in youth lynching case
Trinamool leader arrested in youth lynching case
Harish Rawat visits injured Tarun Vijay, says `God belongs to all`
Harish Rawat visits injured Tarun Vijay, says `God belongs to all`
Family Demands Justice After Holi Clash Claims Life of Delhi Digital Marketing Student
Family Demands Justice After Holi Clash Claims Life of Delhi Digital Marketing Student
Tikait gives UP govt week's ultimatum to arrest MoS's son
Tikait gives UP govt week's ultimatum to arrest MoS's son

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Jallianwala Bagh & 10 Freedom Movement Landmarks

webstory image 2

How India Cycles... Slice of Indian Life

webstory image 3

10 Fascinating Forts Of India

VIDEOS

Raj Thackeray pays last respects to Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle0:21

Raj Thackeray pays last respects to Legendary Singer Asha...

Heartbreaking Moment: Janai Bhosle in Tears at Asha Bhosle's Farewell0:39

Heartbreaking Moment: Janai Bhosle in Tears at Asha...

Mortal remains of Asha Bhosle being taken for last rites at Shivaji Park Crematorium1:09

Mortal remains of Asha Bhosle being taken for last rites...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO