Virendra Kumar Demands Action in Tarun Khatik Case

Following the tragic death of Tarun Khatik in Uttam Nagar, Union Minister Virendra Kumar has stepped in, ordering officials to ensure swift and time-bound justice for the grieving family.

Key Points Union Minister Virendra Kumar intervened in the Tarun Khatik murder case, directing officials to ensure swift justice.

The minister met with the victim's parents, promising support at both central and state levels.

The case involves a clash in Uttam Nagar's JJ Colony that resulted in the death of 26-year-old Tarun Khatik.

Instructions were given to Delhi government officials to take swift action for the victim's family through the Social Justice Department.

Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar on Monday directed officials to ensure swift and time-bound justice for the family in the case of youth Tarun Khatik who was killed in the national capital's Uttam Nagar.

Tarun, 26, was killed in a clash between his family and their neighbours in the JJ Colony area in Uttam Nagar on Holi on March 4. The clash broke out after water from a balloon thrown by a girl from Tarun's family splashed on a woman from his neighbour's family, according to police.

In a post on X, Kumar said that he met the parents of Tarun a few days ago and assured them that efforts will be made to ensure justice.

"I met the parents of Tarun Khatik, who was killed by anti-social elements in Uttam Nagar a few days ago. The parents of the deceased spoke about ensuring proper justice for the family. I assured the bereaved family that efforts will be made at both the central and state levels to ensure full empathy and appropriate justice," he said.

Minister's Actions and Directives

He said that a meeting in this regard was held at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre (DAIC), Janpath, on Monday with senior officials of the Delhi government's Social Justice Department, local administration and the Delhi Police.

"After a discussion with Delhi Government's Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh, instructions were given to the officials present in the meeting to take swift and appropriate action in a time-bound manner for the family of the deceased Tarun through the Delhi Government's Social Justice Department," he said.