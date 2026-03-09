VHP Calls for Stringent Action in Uttam Nagar Holi Clash Death

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) is demanding swift and decisive justice, inspired by the 'Yogi model', following the tragic death of Tarun Khatik in a Holi clash in Delhi, sparking outrage and calls for a thorough investigation.

Key Points VHP condemns the killing of Tarun Khatik during a Holi clash in Uttam Nagar, Delhi.

VHP demands the implementation of the 'Yogi model' of action against those responsible for the death.

The organisation criticises the authorities' response as 'incomplete', calling for the arrest of the key conspirator.

VHP calls for a fact-finding committee to investigate increasing violence against Hindus during festivals.

The victim, Tarun Khatik, belonged to a scheduled caste community, raising questions about the silence of leaders who claim to represent scheduled castes.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Monday condemned the killing of 26-year-old Tarun Khatik during a Holi clash in the JJ Colony area of Uttam Nagar and demanded Yogi Adityanath's "model" of action against the culprits.

Addressing a press conference here, VHP joint general secretary Surendra Jain said the action taken so far by the authorities in the case was "incomplete."

"We welcome the government action that has been taken after the mob lynching of Tarun. However, that action is still incomplete. The key conspirator in this plot, and seems to have played a major role in it, has not yet been arrested," Jain said.

"There is frequent talk about the 'Yogi model' of action, but that model has been implemented only partially and should be implemented in full," he added

He called for the formation of a "fact-finding" committee by the governments of Delhi and other states to examine what it described as increasing violence against Hindus during festivals.

Jain also took on Rahul Gandhi, questioning his silence on the incident.

"Rahul Gandhi and other so-called secular leaders raise an uproar. But why are they silent now? Does the killing of Tarun Khatik or other Hindus not disturb them?" he asked.

"Hindus are being killed, attacks are occurring on Hindu festivals and temples, yet Rahul Gandhi and other secular leaders remain silent. This is extremely unfortunate," Jain said.

He also pointed out that the victim belonged to a scheduled caste community.

"Tarun Khatik belonged to a scheduled caste community. Why are those political leaders who claim to represent scheduled castes silent now?" Jain asked.

Demolition and Investigation

On Sunday, a team of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) demolished "illegal" portions of a house linked to one of the accused in Uttam Nagar, even as the victim's family demanded a CBI probe and strict action against all those involved.

As the demolition was carried out - possibly the first such instance in Delhi in recent years in connection with a criminal case - police cordoned off the area while a large number of residents gathered nearby to watch the operation.

According to police, the violence erupted after water from a balloon thrown by a girl from Tarun's family splashed on a woman from a neighbouring family on Holi in the densely populated locality.

What began as a minor argument escalated into a violent confrontation between members of the two families and their supporters.

Tarun sustained fatal injuries during the attack, triggering anger among residents.

Police have so far arrested 14 people and apprehended two juveniles in connection with the case.