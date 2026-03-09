Kerala Minister's Wife Accuses Him of Infidelity Amidst Election Season

Kerala Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar is embroiled in a public scandal as his wife, Bindhu Menon, accuses him of infidelity, sparking political controversy and raising questions about his future.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Kerala Minister K B Ganesh Kumar is accused of infidelity by his wife, Bindhu Menon, leading to a public dispute.

Menon alleges marital issues and affairs dating back to 2014, claiming she has been living separately for months.

Kumar dismisses the allegations as politically motivated, suggesting they are intended to harm his election prospects.

The controversy involves accusations of phone tracking, domestic disputes, and intervention by former DGP R Sreelekha.

Congress MP Jebi Mather calls for the minister's removal from the Cabinet and an investigation into the serious allegations.

Kerala Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar's wife on Monday levelled allegations of infidelity against him after he denied the rumours circulating on social media regarding the matter.

Speaking to a news channel, Bindhu Menon said there had been marital issues with Ganesh Kumar since their marriage in 2014.

The Kerala Congress (B) leader married Menon in 2014 after legally separating from Yamini Thankachy.

She said a major dispute occurred in 2019 and that she had sought the assistance of former DGP and BJP leader R Sreelekha, who is her relative.

Menon said she had been living separately for the past several months because of Ganesh's relationship with several women.

"I used to fight with him over several women. Then my phones were tracked and allegations were raised against me for having affairs with my friends. That is how I was controlled," she said.

She alleged that Kumar blocked her phone and directed his staff not to speak with her.

She said that after learning about what was happening at Kumar's house in Valakom in Kollam district, she contacted several women and warned them.

She said she wanted closure in their relationship and went to the Valakom house on Saturday to know what was happening there.

"I went there and entered the bedroom. Am I mad to say what I saw in the bedroom?" she asked.

She alleged that when she attempted to take photographs, the driver, identified as Santhan, tried to stop her.

"It was a very bad situation. I have all the pictures," she said.

"I did not harm anyone, even the minister, because he will again say that I am mad. But he asked Santhan to snatch my mobile phone," she said.

She said she then contacted Sreelekha.

"She told me to contact 112 immediately. Then I ran out," she said.

Menon alleged that a person named Pradeep then closed the door, and she shouted for help.

"Before the police came, the woman was taken away in a car, and Ganesh Kumar went inside the house and locked the doors," she said.

Menon said she had not wanted to reveal these matters earlier and spoke out only after Kumar responded to the allegations in the media.

She said that when the police arrived, she entered the house, took her belongings, and left, while the minister was looking at his mobile phone.

Minister's Response to Allegations

Earlier, Kumar had dismissed the allegations circulating against him as "politically motivated" since the election was nearing.

Responding to questions about allegations regarding love affairs, Kumar said several people love him, and he loves many people.

"Only jealous people are saying it. Everyone has love," he said.

Asked about domestic violence allegations and reports that a distress call had been made from his residence to the police toll-free number 112, he said anyone could contact the police.

"Anyone in high madness can contact the police. Shall I dial 112?" he asked.

He said he was dismissing the allegations.

"No one should interfere in my personal matters. I am a good public representative and MLA, standing with poor people, free of corruption and communalism. My life is an open book, and if you want to know about love, I will explain it later," he said.

He said the current allegations against him would fetch him more votes in the election.

"People think that allegations started coming against me during the election. More sisters will vote for me. You can ask them, and I will win with a bigger majority," he said.

He said that if the intention was to mislead women voters, it would fail.

Kumar said his policy was that personal matters should not be revealed to the media.

"I have nothing to hide from the people of Kerala. Love is not a crime. Everyone has love, which some hide and some say openly," he said.

He said great personalities like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Madhavikutty and Punathil Kunjabdulla were also targeted over matters related to love.

"Let people on cyber platforms understand that Ganesh Kumar has not just one but 5000 loves," he said.

He said he had brought development to his constituency and the allegations against him were just imagination.

"Some Malayalis have a peeping tendency. Let them peep," he said.

Asked about Sreelekha confirming to media that she advised Menon to call the police, Kumar said that disappointed with the BJP over not getting the mayoral post, she was now sitting at home.

"How will I know about her allegation? She is with the BJP and I am with Kerala Congress," he said.

To a query whether he has enemies even inside his own house, Kumar said that had happened earlier as well.

"I had an enemy in the house in the past. They come out under the control of people from outside," he said.

Calls for Investigation

Meanwhile, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jebi Mather said the Chief Minister should immediately take action against Kumar.

"He should be removed from the Cabinet, and there should be an investigation. Serious allegations have been raised by the minister's wife, and she should be given protection," she said.