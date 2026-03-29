Petrol Pump Owner and Staff Accused of Attacking Mining Inspection Team in Kaushambi

A mining inspector in Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly attacked by a petrol pump owner and staff while conducting a check on overloaded sand-laden trucks, sparking a police investigation.

Key Points A mining inspector and his team were allegedly attacked during a crackdown on overloaded sand trucks in Kaushambi.

The petrol pump owner, staff, and truck drivers are accused of assaulting the inspection team when they sought documentation.

The mining inspector's complaint alleges the attack was pre-planned and resulted in serious injuries.

Police have registered a case against five named individuals and twelve unidentified persons under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

An investigation is underway, and a medical report of the victims is awaited.

A mining inspector and his team were allegedly attacked by a petrol pump owner, staff and truck drivers during a checking drive against overloaded sand-laden vehicles in Pipri area here, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 11:30 pm on Saturday when three sand-laden trucks were diverted into the premises of a Bharat Petroleum fuel station in Kasenda village while the mining inspector, Shatrughan Singh, along with his team, was conducting checks on vehicles carrying minor minerals.

According to the complaint lodged by Singh, when he sought documents related to the transported material, the petrol pump owner Anshu Singh, manager Hariom, and employees identified as Shivam Singh, Afghan and Balwant, along with around a dozen unidentified persons, allegedly attacked the inspector, his team members and their driver.

"The attack was pre-planned and carried out in a coordinated manner, causing serious injuries to the inspector, his aides and the driver," the complaint claimed, adding that they somehow managed to escape from the spot to save their lives.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar said a case has been registered against five named accused - the petrol pump owner, manager and staff - and 12 unidentified persons under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A medical report of the victims is awaited.

Further investigation is underway, he added.