Home  » News » 'Millenial' Nitin Nabin my boss in party matters: Modi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 20, 2026 13:53 IST
January 20, 2026 13:53 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Nitin Nabin on his election as the BJP national president and declared that the young leader will be his boss in matters related to the party.

IMAGE: Newly-elected BJP president Nitin Nabin greets the party workers and leaders at the BJP headquarters, New Delhi January 20, 2026. Photograph: ANI/X

Addressing a gathering at the party headquarters in New Delhi, Modi described 45-year-old Nabin as a "millennial" who belongs to a generation that has witnessed a great deal of change in India.

Nabin was declared the BJP national president at the party headquarters at the conclusion of the Sanghatan Parv, which saw elections to various party posts from booth level to the national level.

 

"When it comes to party matters, maananiya (honourable) Nitin Nabin ji... I am a worker, and you are my boss," Modi said.

"Now, honourable Nitin Nabin ji is the president of all of us, and his responsibility is not just to manage the BJP, but also to ensure coordination among all NDA allies," the prime minister said.

Modi said Nabin belongs to an era in which, people heard the news on the radio in childhood and are now well-versed in using Artificial Intelligence.

"Nitin ji has both youthful energy and a great deal of experience," the prime minister said.

The prime minister said under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Lal Krishna Advani and Murali Manohar Joshi, the BJP saw a journey from zero to the summit.

"In this century, leaders like M Venkaiah Naidu and Nitin Gadkari, along with many of our senior colleagues, expanded the organisation. Under the leadership of Rajnath ji, for the first time, the BJP achieved a full majority on its own," Modi said.

"Then, under the leadership of Amit Shah, the BJP formed governments in many states and came to power at the Centre for a second consecutive term. Under the leadership of J P Nadda, the BJP grew stronger from the panchayat to Parliament," Modi said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
