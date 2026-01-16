HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » BJP set to announce new party president on January 20

BJP set to announce new party president on January 20

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 16, 2026 14:02 IST

x

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday released the schedule to elect its national president, saying the nominations for the post will be filed on January 19 and the name of the new chief will be announced the next day.

IMAGE: BJP national working president Nitin Nabin is likely to be elected as the national president unopposed. Photograph: @narendramodi/X

According to party sources, BJP national working president Nitin Nabin is likely to be elected as the national president unopposed, as there is least possibility of any other leader joining the fray.

The organisational poll schedule released by BJP national returning officer K Laxman showed that the nomination for the election of the party chief can be filed between 2 pm and 4 pm on January 19, and the nominations can be withdrawn between 5 pm and 6 pm on the same day.

Scrutiny of the nomination papers will be carried out between 4 pm and 5 pm on January 19. "Polling will be held if needed on January 20, and an official announcement of the name of the new BJP national president will be made the same day," Laxman said.

Nabin is likely to replace JP Nadda as BJP national president with party leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, backing his candidature for the post, sources said.

Incidentally, Nadda was also first appointed as the BJP's national working president in June 2019 and eventually was elected unopposed to the post of party national president on January 20, 2020, succeeding Amit Shah.

Nabin, 45, the son of late BJP veteran and former MLA Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha, is seen within the party as a dynamic leader who is ideologically rooted and deeply committed to the organisation. He comes from the RSS background.

Nabin represents Bankipur assembly constituency in Bihar and has served as a minister in the Bihar government twice.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Why Modi And Shah Like Nitin Nabin
Why Modi And Shah Like Nitin Nabin
The New Found Importance Of Nitin Nabin
The New Found Importance Of Nitin Nabin
Nitin Nabin Was 7 Weeks Old When BJP Was Formed
Nitin Nabin Was 7 Weeks Old When BJP Was Formed
Why The '2 Gujaratis' Chose Nitin Nabin
Why The '2 Gujaratis' Chose Nitin Nabin
Nitin Nabin vows to carry forward his father's work
Nitin Nabin vows to carry forward his father's work

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Winter Sweets To Keep Warm

webstory image 2

8 Hottest Places in India To Visit This Winter

webstory image 3

14 Must-Eat Nolen Gur Mishtis Before You Die

VIDEOS

Cold Wave Tightens Grip on Srinagar as Temperature s to -2Â ° C1:13

Cold Wave Tightens Grip on Srinagar as Temperature s to...

Kriti Sanon Attends 'Rahu Ketu' Screening to Support Friend Varun Sharma1:34

Kriti Sanon Attends 'Rahu Ketu' Screening to Support...

Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda Make a Stylish Entry at 'Rahu Ketu' Screening0:37

Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda Make a Stylish Entry at...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO