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Rival Militant Groups Clash In Pakistan, 14 Dead

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 20, 2026 15:33 IST

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A fierce clash between rival militant factions in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has left at least 14 dead, highlighting ongoing security challenges in the region.

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points

  • A clash between rival militant groups in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province resulted in the deaths of at least 14 militants.
  • The fighting occurred in the Manato Kamran Killay area of Central Kurram district, bordering Afghanistan.
  • Commander Mumtaz Imti was killed during the exchange of fire between the militant groups.
  • Security forces have conducted multiple operations in Central Kurram, destroying militant training centres and hideouts.

At least 14 militants were killed and several others injured in a clash between rival armed groups in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, police said.

Deadly Kurram District Clash

According to a police officer, fighting erupted between groups led by militant commanders Kazim and Mumtaz Imti in the Manato Kamran Killay area of Central Kurram district, bordering Afghanistan.

 

Commander Mumtaz Imti was killed during the exchange of fire, the officer said.

Security Operations In Central Kurram

After the clash, locals buried the bodies in the area.

Authorities said multiple operations have been conducted in Central Kurram amid reports of the presence of several militant factions in the region.

During these operations, security forces destroyed militant training centres and hideouts, and killed hundreds of militants, they added.

Police said several armed groups are believed to be operating in the Manato Kamran Killay area of Central Kurram.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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