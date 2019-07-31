Milind Deora blasts MLA who accused celebs of doing drugs at K-Jo's party

July 31, 2019 15:51 IST

Shiromani Akali Dal lawmaker Manjinder Singh Sirsa's tweet accusing Bollywood actors of "flaunting their drugged state" as he shared a video from a party has drawn a sharp reaction from Congress leader Milind Deora.

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone with Kapoor & Sons director Shakun Batra at Karan Johar's bash.

Recently, ace filmmaker Karan Johar hosted a bash for a number of stars including Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, among others. The director shared a post from the party, which quickly went viral prompting the SAD MLA to tweet about the party.

"UDTA Bollywood -- Fiction Vs Reality Watch how the high and mighty of Bollywood proudly flaunt their drugged state!! I raise my voice against Drug Abuse by these stars. RT if you too feel disgusted @shahidkapoor @deepikapadukone @arjunk26 @Varun_dvn @karanjohar vickykaushal09," Sirsa tweeted along with the clip.

Responding to his bizarre tweet, Congress leader Milind Deora refuted the claims while demanding an apology.

He wrote, "My wife was also present that evening (and is in the video). Nobody was in a "drugged state" so stop spreading lies & defaming people you don't know! I hope you will show the courage to tender an unconditional apology."

Meanwhile, Twitterati also took part in the debate with some users posting snapshots from the video claiming that the actors consumed drugs, while others said that it is a private get-together and none of them looked high.