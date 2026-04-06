Migration debate takes centre stage in Kerala polls

As Kerala prepares for assembly elections, political parties are addressing the critical issue of migration, promising to boost local job opportunities and tackle the 'brain drain' affecting the state.

IMAGE: A Youth Congress member during a demonstration in Thiruvananthapuram. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Migration has emerged as a key issue in the Kerala Assembly elections, with political parties promising to create local opportunities to curb emigration.

Salary disparities between Kerala and foreign countries are a major driver of migration, attracting individuals abroad for better financial prospects.

Experts suggest focusing on 'brain gain' strategies to attract skilled individuals back to Kerala after gaining international experience.

Creating opportunities alone may not reduce migration, as Kerala's youth are often reluctant to take up physically intensive jobs.

Foreign remittances are a key driver of Kerala's growth, highlighting the complex relationship between migration and the state's economy.

A 40-year-old expatriate, Roy George, is eager to cast his vote in the April 9 assembly polls after a gap of nearly 10 years, having returned to Kerala from the United Kingdom a few months ago to take care of his ailing mother.

A native of Changanassery in Kottayam district, Roy said he is unsure whether he would be able to exercise his franchise in future, like many Kerala families who have moved abroad in search of better prospects.

Migration from the state has emerged as a key issue in the election campaign, with all political fronts promising to create opportunities in Kerala so that people would not have to go abroad for studies and jobs.

"It is good that political parties are discussing migration in the election. However, a majority of people don't move out just for jobs. The salary gap between Kerala and foreign countries is huge, which attracts us to go abroad," Roy said.

Roy's parents are Gulf returnees, while his siblings are also working abroad.

The family owns large tracts of rubber plantations.

"Our children are accustomed to life abroad and prefer living in the UK rather than returning to Kerala. Even though we miss our native place, we may be forced to live abroad as our children will settle there," he said.

Congress leaders, during their campaign, have highlighted that students and job seekers are leaving the state due to unfavourable education and industrial conditions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his National Democratic Alliance rally, also stressed that opportunities would be created in Kerala so that youth are not forced to go elsewhere in search of jobs.

The ruling Left Democratic Front has promised jobs for all youngsters who complete studies in Kerala.

Congress MP Hibi Eden told PTI that the party is highlighting concerns of youngsters who prefer to stay in Kerala but are compelled to move out.

"We cannot control brain drain. But there are a large number of people who do not want to leave the state and wish to stay with their families. However, due to unfavourable conditions, they are forced to go out. For this, opportunities must be created here," Eden said.

He acknowledged that matching salaries in Europe and the US would be difficult.

"We have multinational tech companies here offering high salaries. Though lower than abroad, attractive pay packages could encourage people who want to return and settle here. More such companies and infrastructure are needed," he added.

Expert Perspectives on Kerala Migration

S Irudaya Rajan, chairman of the International Institute of Migration and Development (IIMD), said that as per 2023 estimates, around 23–25 lakh people from Kerala are working abroad, while another 10–15 lakh are employed in other Indian states.

He noted that migration has been a long-standing trend and cannot be stopped.

"The brain drain cannot be stopped. Instead, authorities should focus on brain gain. There should be schemes to attract people back after their careers abroad, rather than letting them settle permanently outside," he said.

Rajan emphasised that migration is not driven by unemployment or lack of educational institutions in Kerala.

"It is estimated that over 35 lakh people from other states are working in Kerala. So, we cannot say there is a lack of opportunities. It is the salary differential that drives people abroad," he said.

He added that migration to Gulf countries is less of a concern, as many return later in life, but policies are needed to address migration to Europe, the US, and Australia, where people tend to settle permanently.

He also pointed to demographic changes, noting that many homes in central and southern Kerala remain locked, while in others only elderly parents reside.

Social and Economic Factors Influencing Migration

Benoy Peter, executive director, Centre for Migration and Inclusive Development (CMID), said that creating opportunities alone may not reduce migration.

"One key issue is that youth in Kerala are reluctant to take up physically intensive jobs like construction, factory work and fishing," he said.

Highlighting wage disparities, he added, "A labourer earns over Rs 1,000 a day, around Rs 25,000 a month. In contrast, an educated worker may earn Rs 12,000-Rs 15,000 as a starting salary. This pushes many to study abroad, where they can earn better soon after completing their education."

He said that migration should not be seen as wrong, as foreign remittances are a key driver of Kerala's growth. He also pointed to social factors.

"Our society remains traditional, while youngsters are exposed to modern lifestyles globally through online platforms. They seek more freedom, and a social change is necessary," he said.

Peter said migration is a natural process and cannot be controlled.

"Bringing industries alone cannot curtail migration, as labour-intensive work is already being done by migrant workers from other states. Nearly one in four workers in Kerala is from outside. For Kerala, non-polluting sectors like Information Technology and tourism are more suitable," he added.