rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » MiG-21 crashes in Bikaner, pilot ejects safely

MiG-21 crashes in Bikaner, pilot ejects safely

March 08, 2019 17:38 IST

A MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Friday with the pilot ejecting safely, a defence ministry spokesperson said.

The aircraft was on a routine mission and crashed after getting airborne from the Nal airbase near Bikaner. The pilot of the aircraft ejected safely, the spokesperson said.

He said that a court of inquiry would investigate the cause of the accident.

 

Bikaner Superintendent of Police Pradeep Mohan Sharma said the MiG aircraft crashed in Shobhasar ki Dhani, 12 km from Bikaner city.

He said police teams have rushed to the spot to cordon off the area. No loss of life has been reported.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use