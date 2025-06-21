HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
IndiGo flight diverted mid-air after 'mayday' call

An Indigo flight that flew from Guwahati to Chennai, had to make an emergency landing at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru recently, said airline sources.

Photograph: Courtesy Indigo on Facebook

Indigo spokesperson said the airline made a “mayday” call before it landed in Bengaluru, as it "ran out of fuel".

 

"The incident occurred on June 19. The flight was scheduled to arrive in Chennai at about 7.45 pm, but due to bad weather in Chennai, it could not land. The pilot opted to divert the flight to Bengaluru, but realised they ran out of fuel. So, he alerted the airport with a mayday call," said the spokesperson.

According to Indigo, the flight finally landed safely in Bengaluru at about 8.20 pm on June 19.

