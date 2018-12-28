Michelle Obama takes 'most admired woman' title from Hillary Clinton

Move aside, Hillary!
Former United States first lady Michelle Obama has ended Hillary Clinton’s 17-year run as America’s most admired woman.
Clinton, ex-presidential candidate, secretary of state and first lady, came third in the annual Gallup poll, with talk-show host Oprah Winfrey in second.
Obama, who is in the midst of book tour for her memoir ‘Becoming,’ won big time.
She came in first with 15 per cent -- a whopping 10 points ahead of Winfrey at number two.
Clinton has come top of the list 22 times including the past 17 years in a row.
Although Oprah Winfrey has never finished top she has been second on 14 occasions.
Current First Lady Melania Trump came in fourth, and Queen Elizabeth II in fifth. Other names on the top 10 are Angela Merkel, Ellen DeGeneres, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Malala Yousafzai.
On the male side, former US President Barack Obama is the 'Most Admired Man' for the 11th year in a row.
US President Donald Trump came in at number two for the fourth year in a row.
George W Bush, Pope Francis, and businessman Bill Gates rounded out the top five.
The Gallup poll has been carried out every year since 1946, with the exception of 1976. The 1,025 adults surveyed were asked to name the man and woman living anywhere in the world whom they admire the most.
WOMEN:
Michelle Obama
Oprah Winfrey
Hillary Clinton
Melania Trump
Queen Elizabeth
Angela Merkel
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Ellen DeGeneres
Nikki Haley
Malala Yousafzai
Nancy Pelosi
MEN:
Barack Obama
Donald Trump
George W Bush
Pope Francis
Bill Gates
Bernie Sanders
Bill Clinton
Dalai Lama
Joe Biden
Elon Musk
Mike Pence
this
Comment
article