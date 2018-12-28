rediff.com

Rediff.com  » News » Michelle Obama takes 'most admired woman' title from Hillary Clinton

Michelle Obama takes 'most admired woman' title from Hillary Clinton

December 28, 2018 08:59 IST

Move aside, Hillary!

Former United States first lady Michelle Obama has ended Hillary Clinton’s 17-year run as America’s most admired woman.

IMAGE: Former United States First Lady has been on a whirlwind tour of the country promoting her memoir Becoming. Photograph: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Clinton, ex-presidential candidate, secretary of state and first lady, came third in the annual Gallup poll, with talk-show host Oprah Winfrey in second.

 

Obama, who is in the midst of book tour for her memoir ‘Becoming,’ won big time.

She came in first with 15 per cent -- a whopping 10 points ahead of Winfrey at number two.

Clinton has come top of the list 22 times including the past 17 years in a row.

Although Oprah Winfrey has never finished top she has been second on 14 occasions.

Current First Lady Melania Trump came in fourth, and Queen Elizabeth II in fifth. Other names on the top 10 are Angela Merkel, Ellen DeGeneres, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Malala Yousafzai.

On the male side, former US President Barack Obama is the 'Most Admired Man' for the 11th year in a row.

US President Donald Trump came in at number two for the fourth year in a row.

George W Bush, Pope Francis, and businessman Bill Gates rounded out the top five.

The Gallup poll has been carried out every year since 1946, with the exception of 1976. The 1,025 adults surveyed were asked to name the man and woman living anywhere in the world whom they admire the most.

And the most admired are...

WOMEN:

Michelle Obama

Oprah Winfrey

Hillary Clinton

Melania Trump

Queen Elizabeth

Angela Merkel

Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Ellen DeGeneres

Nikki Haley

Malala Yousafzai

Nancy Pelosi

 

 MEN:

Barack Obama

Donald Trump

George W Bush

Pope Francis

Bill Gates

Bernie Sanders

Bill Clinton

Dalai Lama

Joe Biden

Elon Musk

Mike Pence

AGENCIES
