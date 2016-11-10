Michelle Obama is the popular choice to run for president in 2020

November 10, 2016 15:41 IST

After a historic United States presidential race that ended in a shocking victory for Republican candidate Donald Trump -- several people have called for First Lady Michelle Obama to run for president in 2020.

And it’s not surprising, considering Michelle Obama has become a popular figure in US politics throughout the two-year election campaign and her eight years as First Lady, delivering impassioned speeches about female potential and working tirelessly to fight childhood obesity.

Hundreds of people took to social media to voice their support for the First Lady, using the hashtag #Michelle2020.

“Michelle Obama 2020 please, Michelle Obama 2020 please, Michelle Obama 2020 please,” wrote Twitter user @CommonWhiteGrls.

Twitter user @dreynaKC made a prediction for 2020. “Michelle Obama is the 46th president of the United States.”

Another user wrote, “Michelle Obama wouldn't even have to have a proper campaign in 2020. Walk on stage, say a couple words then bam she’d win.”

“Dear @MichelleObama, I know you wanted to be done with the White House but we’re going to need you to run for president in 4 years,” wrote @ericbalfour.

Unfortunately for her advocates, US President Barack Obama has previously said his wife would not want to run for president.

“She will never run for office,” he said during an appearance on a morning radio show.

Photograph: Ralph Freso/Getty Images