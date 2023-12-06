News
Michaung: Tamil Nadu seeks Rs 5,000 cr central aid

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 06, 2023 11:18 IST
Tamil Nadu has sought an interim relief of Rs 5,060 crore from the Centre in connection with the damage caused by Cyclone Michaung, the state government said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: A view of a flooded area after heavy rainfall owing to Cyclone Michaung, in Chennai on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

With a survey underway to assess the total damage, a detailed report will be prepared later and additional funds sought, an official release here said.

It said Chief Minister M K Stalin has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday seeking grant of interim relief of Rs 5,060 crore and that the letter will be handed over to the PM by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP T R Baalu.

 

In the letter, Stalin has detailed the damage caused by 'unprecedented' rains triggered by the cyclone in the northern districts of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet.

'Especially, the damage is severe in areas under the Corporation of Chennai. Infrastructure such as roads, bridges, and public buildings have suffered severe damage. The livelihood of lakhs of people has been affected.

'Explaining these in detail, chief minister Stalin has written to PM Modi, seeking an interim relief of Rs 5,060 crore under different heads,' the release said.

The CM has also sought deputing a central team to assess the damage.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
