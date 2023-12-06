News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Aamir Gets Rescued From Chennai Floods

Aamir Gets Rescued From Chennai Floods

Source: ANI
Last updated on: December 06, 2023 10:07 IST
IMAGE: Aamir Khan, Vishnu Vishal and many others get rescued from the floods.VPhotograph: Kind courtesy Vishnu Vishal/Twitter

Aamir Khan was stuck in flood-stricken Chennai, and later rescued with help from the fire and rescue department of the state government.

Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal, who was also stranded in Karapakkam, Chennai, shared the update.

'Thanks to the fire and rescue department in helping people like us who are stranded. Rescue operations have started in karapakkam..Saw 3 boats functioning already. Great work by TN govt in such testing times. Thanks to all the administrative people who are working relentlessly,' Vishal said in a post on X.

He shared two pictures where boats were deployed to rescue people. Aamir can be seen in the pictures.

IMAGE: Aamir and Vishnu Vishal take a selfie with the rescue team. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vishnu Vishal/Twitter

Aamir moved to Chennai for a couple of months to be with his mother who is undergoing treatment in the city.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vishnu Vishal/Twitter

Vishnu previously revealed that he was stuck in his house in Chennai with no electricity and network. He also revealed that water had entered his house.

Sharing photos of the damage, Vishnu wrote, 'Water is entering my house and the level is rising badly in Karapakkam. I have called for help. No electricity, no wifi, No phone signal, Nothing. Only on terrace at a particular point I get some signal. Let's hope I and so many here get some help. I can feel for people all over Chennai.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vishnu Vishal/Twitter

Life was severely affected in Chennai as heavy rains lashed several parts of the city on Monday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said that the rainfall received during the severe cyclonic storm Michaung exceeded what the state received in 2015.

 

IMAGE: Ajith visits Aamir Khan and Vishnu Vishal. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vishnu Vishal/Twitter

Source: ANI
