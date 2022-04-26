News
MHA seeks report from Maha govt on Rana's complaint

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 26, 2022 14:42 IST
The Union Home Ministry has sought a factual report from the Maharashtra government over Independent Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana's allegation about her arrest and "inhumane treatment" by the police, officials said.

IMAGE: MP Navneet Rana at Santacruz Station, after she along with her husband Ravi Rana were arrested for promoting enmity between different groups in Mumbai. Photograph: PTI Photo

The Amaravati MP was arrested on Saturday along with her MLA-husband Ravi Rana for giving a call for the chanting of the Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai.

The home ministry sought a factual report from the Maharashtra government on Rana's allegation about her arrest and "inhuman treatment" allegedly meted out at Mumbai's Khar police station, a home ministry official said.

 

The move came after the Lok Sabha Privilege and Ethics Committee asked the Home Ministry to seek a report from the Maharashtra government.

The lawmaker couple was slapped with a sedition charge.

The Lok Sabha MP has demanded strict action against Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey and claimed the action against her and her husband was taken on directions of the Maharashtra chief minister.

The couple, now in jail, later withdrew their call, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mumbai for an event.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
