Hanuman Chalisa row: HC refuses to quash FIR against Rana couple

Hanuman Chalisa row: HC refuses to quash FIR against Rana couple

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 25, 2022 17:11 IST
The Bombay high court on Monday dismissed the writ petition filed by independent MP Navneet and her MLA husband Ravi Rana, arrested in connection with the Hanuman Chalisa controversy, seeking quashing of a first information report (FIR) registered against them.

IMAGE: Independent MP from Amravati Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana at Santacruz Police Station, in Mumbai on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The couple had approached the HC on Monday morning seeking that the FIR registered against them by the Khar police in Mumbai on the charge of deterring a police officer from discharging her official duties be quashed.

 

A bench of Justices P B Varale and S M Modak, however, said that it found no merit in the plea.

The Khar police registered two FIRs against the couple after they announced that Hanuman Chalisa will be recited outside Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence in Mumbai.

On April 23, the police registered the first FIR on the charge of promoting enmity between different religions.

It subsequently added the charge of sedition to this FIR.

On April 24, the Khar police registered a second FIR against the Ranas under section 353 of the Indian Penal Code for obstructing a public servant from discharging duty.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
