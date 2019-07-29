Meghan guest edits British Vogue's September issue

Last updated on: July 29, 2019 08:46 IST

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is guest-editing next month's edition of British Vogue -- and she's bringing a host of change-making women with her.

IMAGE: The Duchess of Sussex is the guest editor on the September issue of British Vogue. She brought together 15 'trailblazers' and 'changemakers' for a special 'Forces for Change' issue. Photograph: @sussexroyal/Instagram

The September issue is focusing on women who "break barriers" -- featuring 15 women, including teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg and New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern.

Meghan chose not to put herself on the cover, the magazine's editor-in-chief Edward Enninful said, as she felt it would be a "boastful thing to do".

The duchess said she hoped people would be as inspired as she was by the women featured in the magazine.

Meghan's trailblazers include actress Jane Fonda, mental health campaigner and model Adwoa Aboah, transgender Orange Is the New Black actress Laverne Cox, actresses Salma Hayek Pinault, Jameela Jamil, pugilist Ramla Ali, Royal Ballet principal dancer Francesca Hayward and author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie among others.

The 16th image on the cover is a mirror to 'include the reader and encourage them to use their own platforms to effect change' – the duchess's idea.

Prince Charles, Prince Harry and the Duchess of Cambridge have all tried their hand at being journalists in recent years to plug causes close to their hearts.

Kate was also the cover star of the Vogue centenary issue in 2016. However, rarely has a collaboration been so 'woke' – a political term for being socially aware over issues such as race and sexual equality.

"Through this lens I hope you'll feel the strength of the collective in the diverse selection of women chosen for the cover as well as the team of support I called upon within the issue to help bring this to light. I hope readers feel as inspired as I do, by the 'Forces for Change' they'll find within these pages."

Among the most anticipated parts of the issue will be Meghan's "candid conversation" with her friend Michelle Obama.