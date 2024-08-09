Himanta Sarma's latest: Meghalaya varsity behind 'flood jihad'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday accused a private university in neighbouring Meghalaya of engaging in a "flood jihad" by demolishing hills on its campus to build new structures, which he claims has led to large-scale waterlogging in Guwahati.

IMAGE: SDRF personnel rescue people from the flood-affected area of Rukmini Gaon, in Guwahati, Assam, August 6, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Sarma pointed the finger at the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya, founded by Mahbubul Hoque who is also its chancellor.

USTM officials could not be reached for comments.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Sarma claimed the university is demolishing all the hills on its campus to construct new buildings to start a medical college and that is “one of the reasons” for waterlogging in Guwahati.

"I feel that the USTM owner has started a flood jihad. No nature-loving people cut forests and hills ruthlessly in this way. Nowadays, buildings can be constructed on the hills with proper architectural design," he added.

USTM is located in 9th Mile area in Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya on the outskirts of Guwahati.

During heavy rain in Guwahati since Monday, in several places near USTM, such as Jorabat, which is the entry point of the city on the east side, the accumulated water flooded streets and reached the waist level.

"The USTM is located in Meghalaya, but 90 percent of its students and teachers are from Assam. If our students and teachers stop going there, it will automatically stop destroying the hills," Sarma said.

He said that a letter has been sent to Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on the issue and both the CMs are going to meet Friday night to discuss the problem.

Asked if the USTM is solely responsible for flooding in Guwahati, Sarma, however, said, "It is one of the reasons, not the main reason. Our people are also responsible for constructions on drains."

He said the government can flush out water from Guwahati in 3-4 hours in the normal course of waterlogging, but it will not be possible if USTM adds to the problem.

"If there is rain in Guwahati, we are responsible and we can handle that. If there is no rain in Guwahati, then USTM is responsible for flooding in Guwahati," the CM said.

Defending his government against severe criticism over flood management in Guwahati, Sarma and his cabinet colleagues have been claiming that water from Meghalaya inundated the city.

Heavy rain lashed the Assam capital on Monday, leading to large-scale water logging, inconveniencing commuters. People returning from office, school children and even ambulances were reportedly stuck till late in the evening due to inundated roads.

The Gauhati High Court on Wednesday said that time has come to deal with the problem of waterlogging in the state capital and the government is required to take steps to resolve this problem permanently, asking to submit a plan to mitigate the crisis by August 19.