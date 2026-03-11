Attack on Meghalaya Police Team in Haryana: Robbery Suspect Rescue Attempt

Haryana Police are investigating a violent attack on a Meghalaya Police team escorting an ATM robbery suspect, as assailants attempted to free the accused from custody in Nuh.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points Haryana Police are investigating an attack on a Meghalaya Police team attempting to transport an ATM robbery suspect.

The accused, Rahul Khan, was being transported on transit remand when a group allegedly tried to free him.

During the confrontation, the Meghalaya Police fired warning shots, injuring a bystander.

A case has been registered against twelve individuals and other unknown suspects for obstructing official duty and attacking the police.

Nuh police are actively searching for the accused and monitoring social media for rumour-mongering related to the incident.

The Haryana Police registered a case against twelve people for allegedly attacking a Meghalaya Police team and attempting to free an accused in an ATM robbery case from their custody, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the Nuh police, the case related to an incident involving an attempt to free the accused, Rahul Khan, a resident of Wajidpur, who was being transported by the Meghalaya Police to Meghalaya on transit remand in the robbery case.

The charges against the accused include obstructing official duty, attempting to snatch official weapons, and attacking the police party in Nuh on Tuesday.

During the confrontation, the Meghalaya Police team opened fire into the air in self-defence to protect their colleagues.

The Nuh police stated that as the accused surrounded the police vehicle and attempted to seize a weapon, a bullet struck the ground, ricocheted, and injured a nearby youth in the leg. The youth has since been admitted to a hospital in Rohtak, where he is receiving treatment.

Based on the statement of a Meghalaya Police officer, the Nuh police registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS.

Ayush Yadav, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Nuh, told reporters in Nuh that an officer from the Meghalaya Police filed a complaint detailing the events.

The complaint stated that their team was taking Rahul to Meghalaya on a transit remand following his court appearance in Punhana, Nuh.

On Tuesday evening, while the police team was escorting Rahul near Sikrawa village in Nuh, the accused insisted that the vehicle be stopped and suddenly grabbed the steering wheel of the Meghalaya Police vehicle, allegedly trying to overturn it to escape from custody.

Simultaneously, a crowd of 20 to 30 people, including several women, gathered at the scene, surrounding the Meghalaya Police vehicle. They attempted to snatch the keys to the police car, physically assaulted the police personnel, and tried to seize their official weapons, according to the ASP.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Nuh police arrived at the scene. Police and forensic teams inspected the site and collected evidence.

Based on the complaint filed by a Meghalaya Police officer and findings from the on-site investigation, a case has been filed against the twelve individuals as well as other unknown suspects, ASP Yadav said.

Separate teams have been formed to apprehend the accused, and raids are underway to facilitate their arrests.

Yadav also mentioned that the Nuh police are maintaining constant vigilance over social media platforms and warned of strict action against anyone spreading rumours in accordance with the law.