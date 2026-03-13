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Six Arrested in Meghalaya ATM Theft Case Involving Rs 1 Crore

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 13, 2026 22:08 IST

Meghalaya police have apprehended six suspects, including two from Haryana, in connection with a series of ATM thefts in East Khasi Hills, where nearly Rs 1 crore was stolen, marking a significant breakthrough in the investigation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Six individuals have been arrested in connection with a series of ATM thefts in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills, involving approximately Rs 1 crore.
  • The ATM thefts occurred at three locations in Mawkriah, Smit, and Mylliem between May 2025 and February 2026.
  • A special police team was dispatched to Nuh district in Haryana to track down the accused, leading to the arrest of two suspects.
  • Local facilitators in Shillong and two individuals in Assam have also been arrested in connection with the ATM heists.
  • The investigation is ongoing to identify and apprehend other members of the gang involved in the ATM thefts.

The police have arrested six people, including two from Haryana, in connection with a series of ATM thefts in East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya in which nearly Rs 1 crore was stolen from three locations over the past year, a senior officer said on Friday.

The thefts took place at ATM booths in Mawkriah, Smit and Mylliem between May 2025 and February 2026, East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem said.

 

The first incident occurred on May 21, 2025, when miscreants broke into an ATM booth at Mawkriah and stole Rs 28.13 lakh. Another ATM at Smit was targeted on December 30, 2025, with Rs 35.57 lakh taken away, he said.

In a similar incident on February 8 this year, an ATM booth at Mylliem was robbed, and around Rs 35 lakh was stolen.

Cases were registered at Mawngap and Madanrting police stations following the incidents, after which an investigation was launched.

Arrest and Investigation Details

A seven-member team from the Special Cell of East Khasi Hills was sent to Nuh district in Haryana on February 27 to track down the accused.

In coordination with the Nuh district police, the team carried out operations and arrested two suspects from Nuh city and Pingwan on March 10, the SP said.

The police team also came under attack while attempting to bring the accused from Nuh, he added.

Both were produced before a local court and remanded to five days' police custody.

Police also arrested two alleged local facilitators from Shillong, and a court granted six days' police remand for them.

On Thursday, another Special Cell team arrested two persons in Bongaigaon district and near Guwahati in Assam in connection with the ATM theft.

Police said incriminating items were seized from the possession of the accused.

Further investigation is underway to identify and arrest other members of the gang who are still absconding, Syiem added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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