Rediff.com  » Getahead » How Will Budget Impact Stocks? Ask Ambareesh Baliga

How Will Budget Impact Stocks? Ask Ambareesh Baliga

By REDIFF BUSINESS
February 02, 2023 09:15 IST
How will Budget 2023 impact the stock markets?

Ask Finance Expect Ambareesh Baliga HERE on rediffGurus.

You can also reach out to other Money Gurus here.

Ambareesh Baliga, who has 35 years of experience in the equity market, will answer Your questions related to the Budget's impact on stocks.

In his long career, Baliga has headed businesses in wealth management, fund management, corporate advisory, investment banking, retail finance and stock broking.

Currently an independent strategy advisor to ultra high networth individuals and family offices, he regularly features as an expert on CNBC, CNBC Awaaz, NDTV and Zee Business.

In the past, Baliga has worked with organisations such as Price Waterhouse, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Karvy, Way2Wealth and Edelweiss.

 
REDIFF BUSINESS
