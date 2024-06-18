Meet India's Top Spooks!

Home Minister Amit A Shah chaired a high-level meeting in New Delhi on Sunday, June 16, 2024, to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir after a series of terror attacks.
Shah directed security agencies to implement area domination and zero-terror plans in the Jammu division as they did in Kashmir to achieve success.
The minister directed the security agencies to work on a mission mode and ensure quick response in a coordinated manner.
He also stressed seamless coordination among security agencies, identifying vulnerable areas and addressing security concerns in these areas.
Senior army and police officials were present at the meeting, but what caught our eye was the presence of Ravi Sinha, who heads the Research and Analysis Wing, India's external intelligence agency, and Tapan Deka, who head the Intelligence Bureau, India's internal intelligence agency, at the meeting.
There was a time when the men (always men; we haven't had a Stella Rimington, who heads Britain's MI5 for four years yet) who headed RA&W and IB were never photographed or noticed in public, like their counterparts at MI5/MI6 and Mossad. But no longer.
