HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » AI crash hits medical college: 4 students, doc's wife killed; 5 missing

AI crash hits medical college: 4 students, doc's wife killed; 5 missing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: June 12, 2025 23:55 IST

x

Four MBBS students and a doctor's wife were among those killed after the London-bound Air India plane crashed into residential quarters of the BJ Medical college in Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon, a senior official said.

IMAGE: Police personnel at the site where an Air India plane, B787 Aircraft VT-ANB, while operating flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick, has crashed immediately after takeoff with 242 passengers onboard, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, June 12, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Two other MBBS students and three relatives of doctors are missing, she said.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner (AI171) carrying over 240 passengers and crew members crashed in Meghaninagar area soon after the take-off from the Ahmedabad airport at 1.39 pm.

 

"While four MBBS students living in the hostel died, 19 were injured. Five of them are serious. Two third-year students are untraceable," college dean Dr Minakshi Parikh told reporters.

"A doctor's wife was also killed while two relatives of other doctors were injured. Three members of a doctor's family went missing after the incident. All other doctors and relatives are safe," said Parikh.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Engine failure or bird-hit: What caused AI plane crash?
Engine failure or bird-hit: What caused AI plane crash?
US govt agency to assist India in Air India crash probe
US govt agency to assist India in Air India crash probe
What Happened After The Crash
What Happened After The Crash
PIX: Air India plane crashes into medical college hostel
PIX: Air India plane crashes into medical college hostel
Ahmedabad airport resumes ops after tragic plane crash
Ahmedabad airport resumes ops after tragic plane crash

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

OnePlus 13s Rolls Out In India Starting At ₹54,999

webstory image 2

Chicken Methiwala: 35-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

10 Songs Capturing Mumbai's Madness

VIDEOS

'Why was landing gear down-' Former Pilot on what might have caused crash5:35

'Why was landing gear down-' Former Pilot on what might...

Thick smoke rises from wreckage of Air India Plane in Ahmedabad1:16

Thick smoke rises from wreckage of Air India Plane in...

Akkare Kottiyoor Temple: A pilgrimage to nature's core2:26

Akkare Kottiyoor Temple: A pilgrimage to nature's core

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD