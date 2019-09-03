News
Rediff.com  » News » Medha Patkar ends hunger strike after 9 days

September 03, 2019 08:59 IST

Narmada Bachao Andolan leader Medha Patkar Monday night ended her nine-day-long hunger strike after discussions with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's emissary and former chief secretary S C Behar at Chota Bad-da in Barwani district of the state.



After discussions Behar offered Patkar lemon juice to end her hunger strike in support of the Sardar Sarovar Dam affected persons.

 

Besides her, six other persons, including four women, also ended their fast after the talks, a senior official of the state's public relations department said.

Behar, besides conveying Nath's concern to Patkar, also informed her about efforts made by the Madhya Pradesh government for lowering of the water level in the Sardar Sarovar dam whose backwaters have inundated various parts in Madhya Pradesh.

The NBA leaders led by Patkar will now held discussions with the officials of the Narmada Valley Development Authority on September 9.

Patkar and her supporters were protesting at Chota Bad-da since August 25.

The NBA leader was seeking that the sluice gates of the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat should be opened as many villages, including in Barwani in MP, are being inundated with its (reservoir's) back water.

Besides, she was seeking complete rehabilitation of the reservoir's oustees.

Nath has sent Behar to hold talks with Patkar to end her protest, a CM's press aide said.

Veteran Bhopal social worker and economist Rajendra Kothari accompanied Behar on the occasion.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
