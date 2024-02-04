MEA employee posted in Moscow held for passing info to Pak

The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested a person working in the Indian Embassy, Moscow, for his alleged involvement in anti-national activities with Pakistani intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence and providing them important confidential information regarding the strategic activities of the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian military establishments, an official statement issued in Lucknow on Sunday said.

Satendra Siwal, the son of Jaiveer Singh, a resident of Shahmahiuddinpur village in police station area of Hapur district has been arrested by the ATS, the statement said.

Siwal is working in the Ministry of External Affairs and presently posted in the Indian Embassy in Moscow, Russia, it said.

The ATS was receiving intelligence from various confidential sources that the handlers of the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI, through some persons, were luring the employees of the Ministry of External Affairs with money to obtain strategically and strategically important information related to the Indian Army that is likely to pose a huge threat to the internal and external security of India, the statement said.

The ATS in its probe through electronic and physical surveillance found that Siwal was involved in anti-India activities with the network of the ISI handlers and providing important confidential information regarding the strategic activities of the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian military establishments is being made available to them for money, it added.

Siwal was called to the ATS field unit Meerut and interrogated as per rules, the statement said.

He could not give satisfactory answers and confessed to his crime during the interrogation, it added.

An FIR has been registered against Siwal, who is working as the IBSA (India Based Security Assistant) in the Indian Embassy in Moscow, Russia, from 2021, at ATS police station, Lucknow, under Section 121A of the Indian Penal Code (waging war against the country) and official secrets Act 1923, the statement said.