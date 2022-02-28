MEA activates Twitter handle for Operation Ganga

The Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday activated a dedicated Twitter handle, 'OpGanga Helpline' (@opganga), to assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals from war-torn Ukraine.

IMAGE: An Indian student with her family members, after being evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on her arrival at the Kochi International Airport, on Sunday, February 27, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo



The mission to evacuate the stranded Indians from Ukraine has been named as 'Operation Ganga'.

India has already set up round-the-clock 'control centres' in Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia to assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine through border-crossing points with these countries.

The helpline numbers of the control room in Poland are: +48225400000, +48795850877 and +48792712511.

Those requiring help can also write an email to controlroominwarsaw@gmail.com, according to the MEA.

The helpline numbers of the control room in Romania are: +40732124309, +40771632567, +40745161631 and +40741528123.

The email address for contacting the control room in Romania is controlroombucharest@gmail.com.

The MEA said Indians can contact the control room in Hungary on phone numbers +36 308517373, +36 13257742 and +36 13257743.

It also has a WhatsApp number: +36 308517373 for assistance.

The helpline numbers of the control room in Slovakia are +421 252631377, +421 252962916 and +421 951697560.

The email address is hoc.bratislava@mea.gov.in.