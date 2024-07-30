News
MCD seals illegal basement coaching centres in Delhi's Preet Vihar

MCD seals illegal basement coaching centres in Delhi's Preet Vihar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 30, 2024 17:52 IST
The Municipal Corporate of Delhi on Tuesday launched a sealing drive in east Delhi's Preet Vihar against coaching centres running commercial activities in their basements.

IMAGE: MCD officials seal 5 basements of coaching institutes after the Old Rajinder Nagar coaching centre incident, in New Delhi, July 29, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The civic body was seen in action in two other UPSC coaching hubs, Mukherjee Nagar and Rajendra Nagar in the past two days.

 

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi was present at the site as the agency cracked down on illegally run basements of coaching institutes.

The drive is being continued simultaneously in Mukherjee Nagar and Rajinder Nagar where so far 20 basements of coaching centres have been sealed for running commercial activities.

The civic body sealed 13 such establishments on Sunday in Rajinder Nagar and six more on Tuesday.

One basement of a coaching institute in Mukherjee Nagar was sealed on Monday.

MCD commissioner Ashwani Kumar and Oberoi on Monday had announced that sealing drives will continue in other parts of the city in the aftermath of deaths of three UPSC aspirants, two females and a male, who were killed after the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle in Central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area was flooded following heavy rains on Saturday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
