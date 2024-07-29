News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Now Delhi's UPSC coaching hub in Mukherjee Nagar faces MCD action

Now Delhi's UPSC coaching hub in Mukherjee Nagar faces MCD action

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 29, 2024 20:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Muncipal Corporation of Delhi on Monday launched a sealing drive in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, a hub of UPSC coaching centres in the national capital.

IMAGE: MCD sealed three coaching centres after death of three students in a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar following flood, in New Delhi, July 28, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

This comes two days after three civil services aspirants died after a library housed in the basement of their coaching centre, Rau's IAS Study Circle, in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar got inundated following heavy rain, and reportedly led to the failure of the single biometric entry and exit point.

 

Action is being taken against establishments illegally using basements in the area, an MCD official said.

A similar drive will later be carried out across the city against establishments operating illegally from basements, the official said.

A UPSC aspirant studying at one of the coaching centres in Mukherjee Nagar said libraries at most of the centres have been closed after the Saturday incident.

"I have to appear for UPSC Mains in one and a half months and the library at my centre has been closed. My books and all the preparation material are inside the library and now I am not allowed to collect my books," the student said.

"We got a message on Sunday night, saying we should collect our books, etc. from the library by 6 am today. I was sleeping so how was I suppose to collect them by morning. Most students here are preparing for UPSC Mains," the student added.

The MCD terminated an officer and suspended another as well as launched an anti-encroachment drive to remove illegal structures covering storm drains which leads to waterlogging in the Old Rajinder Nagar area on Monday.

On Sunday, the civic body had sealed 13 illegal coaching centres in the area.

Rau's IAS Study Circle, where the three students died on Saturday, has already been sealed by police.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Delhi coaching centre deaths: What the FIR says
Delhi coaching centre deaths: What the FIR says
IAS coaching where 3 died 'flouted norms', owner held
IAS coaching where 3 died 'flouted norms', owner held
Delhi basement horror: Why was SUV driver arrested?
Delhi basement horror: Why was SUV driver arrested?
Govt sets up panel to probe coaching centre deaths
Govt sets up panel to probe coaching centre deaths
'Deleted' match behind, Sen eyes Christie challenge
'Deleted' match behind, Sen eyes Christie challenge
Olympics: Check out India's schedule on July 30, 2024
Olympics: Check out India's schedule on July 30, 2024
Unable to digest firing on Sterlite protestors: HC
Unable to digest firing on Sterlite protestors: HC

More like this

What led to basement flooding which killed 3 students

What led to basement flooding which killed 3 students

'Criminal negligence': Cong on coaching centre deaths

'Criminal negligence': Cong on coaching centre deaths

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances