Rediff.com  » News » Noida: 22-yr-old falls on crane towing away her car, dies

Noida: 22-yr-old falls on crane towing away her car, dies

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 18, 2023 15:15 IST
In a freak accident, a college student in Greater Noida died after her head allegedly bumped into a crane of a truck towing away her car that had broken down, police officials said.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident occurred last Saturday when 22-year-old Divyanshi Sharma was chasing the tow truck on foot to get her car keys back from the driver, they said.

 

Sharma, a resident of Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar in Delhi, was returning home with friends from college in the Knowledge Park area of Greater Noida when her car broke down and she booked a towing service, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida -1) Ramkrishna Tiwari said.

"The tow truck driver kept the car keys with him after towing the truck. Sharma started running after the vehicle to get the keys when she tripped and her head bumped into the crane. She fell on the road with injuries on her face," he said.

Sharma's friends immediately took her to a private hospital where she died during treatment, the officer said.

The tow truck driver fled the spot soon after the incident.

A first information report (FIR) has been lodged against him based on a complaint by Sharma's family, an official said, adding that further investigation was underway.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
