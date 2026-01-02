HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mayor Mamdani's First Day in Office

Mayor Mamdani's First Day in Office

REDIFF NEWS
January 02, 2026

Zohran Mamdani was sworn in as New York City's mayor on January 1, 2026, in a historic inauguration ceremony.

The event was attended by his family, including acclaimed filmmaker mother Mira Nair, father Professor Mahmood Mamdani and wife Rama Duwaji, along with US Senator Bernie Sanders and US Congresswoman Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez.

The celebration marked a momentous occasion as Mamdani took office to lead America's largest city into a new era.

 

IMAGE: New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani visits an apartment belonging to Nadege Romulus on his first day in office, January 1, 2026, here and below. Photograph: Dave Sanders/Pool via Reuters

 

Photograph: Dave Sanders/Pool via Reuters

 

Photograph: Dave Sanders/Pool via Reuters

 

Photograph: Dave Sanders/Pool via Reuters

 

Photograph: Dave Sanders/Pool via Reuters

Photograph: Dave Sanders/Pool via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Mamdani greets a New Yorker as he visits Nadege Romulus' apartment. Photograph: Dave Sanders/Pool via Reuters
 

Earlier...

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's mother, Mira Nair, his father, Mahmood Mamdani, and his wife, Rama Duwaji, look at him as he gestures during his inauguration ceremony in New York City

IMAGE: Mamdani's mother Mira Nair, his father Professor Mahmood Mamdani and his wife Rama Duwaji at his inauguration ceremony, January 1, 2026. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

 

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and his wife Rama Duwaji attend his inauguration ceremony in New York City

IMAGE: Zohran and Rama at his inauguration ceremony. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

 

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's mother, Mira Nair, his father, Mahmood Mamdani, and his wife, Rama Duwaji, listen as he speaks during his inauguration ceremony

IMAGE: Mira Nair, Professor Mamdani and Rama Duwaji listen as Zohran speaks at his inauguration ceremony. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

 

The mother of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Mira Nair, attends his inauguration ceremony in New York City

IMAGE: 'The mother of New York City' Mira Nair described herself to reporters, seen here and below. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

 

The mother of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Mira Nair, reacts during his inauguration ceremony in New York City

Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

 

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and his wife Rama Duwaji appear onstage during his inauguration ceremony in New York City

IMAGE: Zohran and Rama on stage during his inauguration ceremony. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

 

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and his wife Rama Duwaji embrace during his inauguration ceremony in New York City

IMAGE: Zohran and Rama embrace during his inauguration ceremony. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

 

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, his wife Rama Duwaji and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders stand onstage during the inauguration ceremony

IMAGE: Zohran, Rama and US Senator Bernie Sanders on stage during the inauguration ceremony. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

 

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani gestures during his inauguration ceremony in New York City

IMAGE: Zohran gestures during his inauguration ceremony. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

 

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and his wife Rama Duwaji react as confetti falls during his inauguration ceremony in New York City

IMAGE: Zohran and Rama react as confetti is showered on them during the inauguration ceremony. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

 

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani reacts during his inauguration ceremony in New York City

IMAGE: Mamdani delivered an impressive speech at his inauguration ceremony. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

 

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, and Rama Duwaji take part in Mamdani's inauguration ceremony in New York City

IMAGE: A party to mark the Mamdani inauguration at Canyon of Heroes along Broadway, New York City. Photograph: Tyrone Siu/Reuters

 

A screen shows Zohran Mamdani on the day of his inauguration as the new Mayor of New York City

IMAGE: A screen shows Zohran Mamdani on the day of his inauguration. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

 

People celebrate during New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's inauguration ceremony in New York City

IMAGE: People celebrate Mamdani's inauguration in New York City. Photograph: Tyrone Siu/Reuters

 

Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
