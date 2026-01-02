Mayor Mamdani's First Day in Office

Zohran Mamdani was sworn in as New York City's mayor on January 1, 2026, in a historic inauguration ceremony.

The event was attended by his family, including acclaimed filmmaker mother Mira Nair, father Professor Mahmood Mamdani and wife Rama Duwaji, along with US Senator Bernie Sanders and US Congresswoman Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez.

The celebration marked a momentous occasion as Mamdani took office to lead America's largest city into a new era.

IMAGE: New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani visits an apartment belonging to Nadege Romulus on his first day in office, January 1, 2026, here and below. Photograph: Dave Sanders/Pool via Reuters

Photograph: Dave Sanders/Pool via Reuters

Photograph: Dave Sanders/Pool via Reuters

Photograph: Dave Sanders/Pool via Reuters

Photograph: Dave Sanders/Pool via Reuters

Photograph: Dave Sanders/Pool via Reuters

IMAGE: Mamdani greets a New Yorker as he visits Nadege Romulus' apartment. Photograph: Dave Sanders/Pool via Reuters

Earlier...

IMAGE: Mamdani's mother Mira Nair, his father Professor Mahmood Mamdani and his wife Rama Duwaji at his inauguration ceremony, January 1, 2026. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

IMAGE: Zohran and Rama at his inauguration ceremony. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

IMAGE: Mira Nair, Professor Mamdani and Rama Duwaji listen as Zohran speaks at his inauguration ceremony. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

IMAGE: 'The mother of New York City' Mira Nair described herself to reporters, seen here and below. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

IMAGE: Zohran and Rama on stage during his inauguration ceremony. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

IMAGE: Zohran and Rama embrace during his inauguration ceremony. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

IMAGE: Zohran, Rama and US Senator Bernie Sanders on stage during the inauguration ceremony. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

IMAGE: Zohran gestures during his inauguration ceremony. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

IMAGE: Zohran and Rama react as confetti is showered on them during the inauguration ceremony. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

IMAGE: Mamdani delivered an impressive speech at his inauguration ceremony. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

IMAGE: A party to mark the Mamdani inauguration at Canyon of Heroes along Broadway, New York City. Photograph: Tyrone Siu/Reuters

IMAGE: A screen shows Zohran Mamdani on the day of his inauguration. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

IMAGE: People celebrate Mamdani's inauguration in New York City. Photograph: Tyrone Siu/Reuters

Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff