'Zohran's Victory Gives Me Hope'

IMAGE: Zohran Mamdani with his mother Mira Nair on stage after winning the 2025 New York City mayoral race at an election night victory rally in Brooklyn, November 4, 2025. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

For more than three decades, Sunita Viswanath has dedicated her life to advancing women's rights and human rights across the globe.

In June 2019, she co-founded Hindus For Human Rights, an organisation committed to upholding pluralism, equality, and justice through the lens of faith.

More recently she led the Hindus For Zohran campaign, which challenged misconceptions about Hindu voters and rallied support for New York City's newly elected mayor.

Viswanath shares with Rediff US Special Correspondent Abhijit J Masih the successful campaign and the pushback it generated -- much of it unfolding online rather than among New Yorkers themselves.

How do you personally define being a 'Hindu For Human Rights'? What spiritual or philosophical principles guide that identity?

A core tenet of Hinduism is that since the divine is present in everyone and everything, there is no 'other'.

If there is no 'other', then there is no room for any hate, violence, bigotry. And there is absolutely no room for caste.

In the Bhagavad Gita, Lord Krishna tells Prince Arjuna that inaction isn't an option. In fact, inaction is a choice, an action. Hindus For Human Rights is committed to action for justice. Our faith is a verb.

How does Hindus For Human Rights balance faith and activism -- especially when confronting issues that may challenge mainstream Hindu narratives?

Hindus For Human Rights comprises secular and religious Hindus, and non-Hindus too. Each member finds their own balance between faith and activism.

For some of us, Hinduism is a cultural identity, for some it's a deep-rooted religious identity, and yet others don't identify as Hindu but support our mission to mobilise Hindus to combat Hindutva and caste.

IMAGE: Sunita Viswanath, second from left, during a walk across the Brooklyn Bridge. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunita Viswanath

The Hindus For Zohran campaign was unusual and brave -- Hindus publicly backing a Muslim candidate for mayor. How did that idea come about?

We created Hindus For Zohran, because Hindus For Human Rights comes under the 501c3 tax designation which doesn't allow political activity.

The main reason we formed Hindus For Zohran just before the primary election in June was to protect the campaign from the inordinate amount of hate being leveled at Zohran Mamdani by folks in our name.

Zohran's platform was about inclusion and compassion towards the most needy among us, values we not only embraced as progressive New Yorkers, but also values we felt were deeply Hindu.

What was the initial reaction from the Hindu community when you launched the campaign? Did you face any pushback or criticism?

The affinity group was joyously active for six months, June onwards. We never faced pushback or criticism from people in NYC for existing as Hindus For Zohran.

The only pushback, and it could be vile, was from folks online.

Our group grew from a handful to about 125. Each time we organised an activity -- tabling at a parade, garba in the streets, organising temple visits for Zohran -- people who saw us in action wanted to join us.

Canvassing and door knocking meant dialogue and discussion with diverse New Yorkers about Zohran's platform. And some folks did say (mostly respectfully) they weren't voting for Zohran because they saw him as antisemitic and Hinduphobic.

We engaged in conversation with these people in good faith.

But the only people who told us we shouldn't organise as Hindus For Zohran were online and probably not in NYC.

IMAGE: Members of Hindus For Zohran lead the sunrise march across Brooklyn Bridge to City Hall with Zohran Mamdani. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunita Viswanath

What message were you hoping to send through this endorsement -- not just to New Yorkers, but to the broader South Asian Diaspora?

Because of the accusation that Zohran is anti-Hindu, there was a perception in the community at large that Hindu New Yorkers were not with Zohran.

Our members were living proof that this wasn't the case.

Our group's purpose was two-fold: 1. To demonstrate Hindu support for Zohran; and 2. To put our collective shoulder to the organising wheel that got Zohran elected.

What gives you hope that progressive Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and others can work together in a city -- and a world -- so divided by identity politics?

Zohran's very candidacy (and his victory) gives me that hope. His campaign reached into every community, every constituency, with a unifying platform of affordability.

Zohran began by listening to Trump supporters and brought many of them to his side because they too care about affordability.

Care for the poor is a tenet of every faith; this is the best platform to unite us.

Furthermore, Zohran's identity which includes Indian, African, Muslim, Hindu, and much more besides, is a perfect launching pad for a politics that includes us all.

IMAGE: Outside the Ganesh Mandir with Zohran Mamdani. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunita Viswanath

What inspired you to start the Hindus For Zohran campaign? Was there a specific moment or speech from Zohran that moved you to act?

It seemed urgent that we rally as Hindus to say, 'not in our name'.

If there was one moment that really triggered this shift, it was that banner paid for by 'Hindus for Cuomo' before the primary.

That's when we began to sense a growing narrative suggesting that all New York Hindus were against Zohran and believed he was anti-Hindu.

Nothing could be further from the truth. Zohran was proudly Muslim, and unfortunately, that identity was being misrepresented to convince Hindus that he was somehow anti-Hindu.

Hindus For Zohran is proof that this narrative was false and that our community is more diverse and united than those divisive messages would have us believe.

Conversely, how did Muslim and interfaith communities react to your campaign? Was there a sense of surprise or gratitude?

Actually, the Muslim community was unanimous in understanding the importance of Hindus for Zohran, and appreciating our efforts.

When we had an early strategy meeting with a senior member of the campaign who was Muslim, they told us, "Your unique and important contribution is to show up unapologetically as Hindu. So please wear Hindu attire, celebrate Hindu festivals, show the world that Hindus support Zohran."

Hindus For Zohran invited interfaith leaders to endorse Zohran for Diwali. Within 48 hours, more than 65 leaders had expressed their support -- most of them based in New York, but also from around the world.

We were thrilled to celebrate Diwali by bringing together interfaith leaders in a spirit of unity and light.

IMAGE: Hindus For Zohran members with Mira Nair during a prayer meet. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunita Viswanath

Was there a moment during canvassing or outreach when you felt "this is working" -- that something powerful was shifting among New York's South Asians?

There were so many such moments: When Hindus for Zohran did a garba event in Union Square Park during Navratri, we got caught up in the sheer beauty and joy of the dance.

So many passersby watched or joined in. The garba dance centres on the 'garb', the cosmic womb.

And our celebration was to birth a city that includes all and is affordable to all.

Another magical moment was when Zohran rode a city bus to the penultimate debate, and three youth members of Hindus For Zohran rode the bus with him.

The day was unforgettable for all three youth, especially 12-year-old Rudra, who wants to pursue a life of public service.

The response to Hindus For Zohran was tremendous. We came together with a clear purpose, but the overwhelming enthusiasm showed us that Hindu New Yorkers were not only excited about Zohran but had also noticed the hate and wanted to be vocal and visible in their support.

Did Zohran reach out to thank Hindus For Zohran team personally after his win?

Zohran's mother Mira Nair was with us in person at a prayer gathering we organised the Saturday before the election, to bless and protect Zohran from harm as he headed into the big day.

The following Monday, we joined Zohran on a sunrise march across the Brooklyn Bridge, and I asked him if he knew about our prayer gathering.

Zohran told me his mother had told him all about the beautiful gathering, and he thanked me.

Campaign staff have been vocal in their appreciation of our hard work throughout the campaign.

Hindus For Zohran was not created for accolades; it was born from our shared vision of a kinder, more compassionate New York City.

IMAGE: Hindus For Zohran youth member Rudra, 12, rides in a bus with Zohran Mamdani. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunita Viswanath

Was there a moment that night when you paused and thought, "This is history -- and we were part of it"?

A number of us in Hindus For Zohran were invited to the main election night watch party at the Brooklyn Paramount. The nature of that event made me feel I was a part of a truly massive and historic change.

Guests at this major event were not famous people, but the people who had done the groundwork.

Zohran was introduced not by a celebrity but by his amazing field director, and the grassroots organisations that led the field effort were named and thanked.

The diverse ground movement that was mobilized to win this election will not be dormant in the days ahead.

We will be alert and active to build on the campaign, deliver on campaign promises, and win again in four years.

Yes, what feels historic is that for the first time in my 57 years, I feel that not only did my candidate win, but that we all won. I won! It's a rare and thrilling feeling.

