Zohran Mamdani Makes History On New Year's Day

Zohran Mamdani made history on January 1, 2026 as he was sworn in as New York City's mayor at the iconic Old City Hall subway station. The ceremony was attended by his wife Rama Duwaji and his parents, acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair and scholar Mahmood Mamdani.

The newly inaugurated mayor completed official formalities with City Clerk Michael McSweeney, marking the beginning of a new chapter in New York City's leadership.

IMAGE: Zohran Mamdani is sworn in as mayor of New York City at the Old City Hall subway station. All Photographs: Amir Hamja/Pool via Reuters

IMAGE: Zohran gives City Clerk Michael McSweeney a fee after being sworn in as mayor.

IMAGE: Zohran signs a registry as City Clerk Michael McSweeney holds the book.

IMAGE: Zohran alongside his wife Rama Duwaji.

IMAGE: Mira Nair and Mahmood Mamdani watch their son being sworn in as mayor of New York City.

IMAGE: Zohran at the Old City Hall station after being sworn in as mayor.

IMAGE: Zohran and Rama arrive ahead of the swearing in ceremony.

