HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Zohran Mamdani Makes History On New Year's Day

Zohran Mamdani Makes History On New Year's Day

By REDIFF NEWS
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 01, 2026 13:48 IST

x

Zohran Mamdani made history on January 1, 2026 as he was sworn in as New York City's mayor at the iconic Old City Hall subway station. The ceremony was attended by his wife Rama Duwaji and his parents, acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair and scholar Mahmood Mamdani.

The newly inaugurated mayor completed official formalities with City Clerk Michael McSweeney, marking the beginning of a new chapter in New York City's leadership.

 

Zohran Mamdani is sworn in as mayor of New York City at Old City Hall Station, New York

IMAGE: Zohran Mamdani is sworn in as mayor of New York City at the Old City Hall subway station. All Photographs: Amir Hamja/Pool via Reuters

 

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani gives a fee to City Clerk Michael McSweeney after Mamdani was sworn in as mayor

IMAGE: Zohran gives City Clerk Michael McSweeney a fee after being sworn in as mayor.

 

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani signs a registry as City Clerk Michael McSweeney holds the book after Mamdani was sworn in as mayor

IMAGE: Zohran signs a registry as City Clerk Michael McSweeney holds the book.

 

Zohran Mamdani, alongside his wife Rama Duwaji, on the day he is sworn in as mayor of New York City at Old City Hall Station

IMAGE: Zohran alongside his wife Rama Duwaji.

 

Zohran Mamadni's mother, Mira Nair, and his father, Mahmood Mamdani, watch as he is sworn in as mayor of New York City at Old City Hall Station

IMAGE: Mira Nair and Mahmood Mamdani watch their son being sworn in as mayor of New York City.

 

Zohran Mamdani stands at Old City Hall Staion on the day he is sworn in as mayor of New York City

IMAGE: Zohran at the Old City Hall station after being sworn in as mayor.

 

Zohran Mamdani arrives with his wife, Rama Duwaji, ahead of being sworn in as Mayor in New York City

IMAGE: Zohran and Rama arrive ahead of the swearing in ceremony.

 

Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Zohran's Victory Gives Me Hope'
'Zohran's Victory Gives Me Hope'
'Zohran Mamdani Has A Very Complicated Identity'
'Zohran Mamdani Has A Very Complicated Identity'
'Zohran Mamdani Was Very Accessible'
'Zohran Mamdani Was Very Accessible'
Trump Praises 'Great Mayor' Mamdani
Trump Praises 'Great Mayor' Mamdani
Did These Films Influence Zohran Mamdani?
Did These Films Influence Zohran Mamdani?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

New Year: First and Last Countries to Welcome 2026

webstory image 2

10 Thrilling Recipes For Your New Year Party

webstory image 3

Recipe: Katori Chaat

VIDEOS

New Zealand Welcomes 2026 With Spectacular Fireworks Display in Auckland1:41

New Zealand Welcomes 2026 With Spectacular Fireworks...

WATCH: First Sunrise of New Year 2026 lights up Odisha's Puri1:15

WATCH: First Sunrise of New Year 2026 lights up Odisha's...

India's World Cup Heroes Ring In 2026 at Mahakaleshwar Temple4:34

India's World Cup Heroes Ring In 2026 at Mahakaleshwar...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO