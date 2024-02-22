Mayhem And Melee At Shambhu Barrier

Farmers leaders on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, put the 'Delhi Chalo' march on hold for two days after a protester was killed and about 12 police personnel injured in clashes at Khanauri, one of the two protest sites on the Punjab-Haryana border.

Scenes from the Farmers-Police standoff:

IMAGE: Police personnel watch behind a barricade as a farmer sits in the middle of the road as farmers march towards New Delhi at the Shambhu barrier, a border crossing between Punjab and Haryana, February 21, 2024. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Farmers gesture towards police personnel at the Shambu barrier. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: A farmer runs for cover as tear gas is fired by the police. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: Farmers take cover behind sand bags as the police fires tear gas. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: A protestor fires firecrackers at the police. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: Farmers run to take cover from the tear gas as fired by the police. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

IMAGE: A traditional face pack is applied on a farmer's face, to protect him from tear gas. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: An injured farmer is taken to safety. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

IMAGE: A farmer launches firecrackers at the police. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

IMAGE:A paramedic puts drops in eyes of a farmer after tear gas is fired at the protesting farmers by the police. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

IMAGE: Farmers and the police engage in eyeball confrontation. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

IMAGE: Farmers hide behind barricades as the police fires tear gas. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

