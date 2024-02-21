News
Haryana police fire tear gas as farmers head towards Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: February 21, 2024 13:28 IST
Tear gas shells were fired by Haryana security personnel after some young farmers were heading towards the multi-layered barricades at the Shambhu border point at Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Farmers, marching towards New Delhi to press for better crop prices promised to them in 2021, throw tear gas back towards police, at Shambhu, a border crossing between Punjab and Haryana states on February 14, 2024. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

After Haryana Police lobbed tear gas canisters at around 11 am, young farmers ran for cover.

 

Farmers, protesting at the two border points of Punjab and Haryana, will resume their 'Delhi Chalo' march today after they rejected the BJP-led Centre's proposal for procuring pulses, maize and cotton at the MSP by government agencies for five years.

Thousands of farmers, who began the march to Delhi on February 13, were stopped at the Haryana border itself, where they clashed with security personnel. The farmers have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri points on Punjab's border with Haryana since then.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' march to press the government to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee of MSP for crops and a farm loan waiver.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Delhi borders fortified as farmers to resume march

